Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa is stunning in skimpy bikini bottoms as she announces big news and hints that she’s ready to conquer her fears.

The talk show host, 51, updated her Instagram Stories today with footage showing her in figure-flaunting swimwear – posting jointly with husband Mark Consuelos, the bubbly blonde updated fans on her book tour, one that’s set to take her to the Midwest.

Posting for her three million+ followers, Kelly appeared lounging around an oversized outdoor couch amid greenery and chatting to her Riverdale star husband.

“Guess what,” she told Mark while showing off her figure in a cropped black tee and tiny orange bikini bottoms.

“I can’t believe I’m about to say this,” she continued, adding that she was “extending” her book tour. Mark didn’t seem too keen at first, although he did then say it was “great.”

Addressing fans while in eyeglasses, Kelly added that she was “coming to Ann Arbor and Chicago and Louisville. And I’m still afraid of public speaking!”

“But I’m coming,” Kelly told her followers, because, “you asked for it!”

Kelly Ripa bringing Live Wire to the masses

In an Instagram post marking her tour, the Live Wire author told fans, “You asked for it, you got it: we just added three more stops to my book tour for LIVE WIRE! I hope to see you in one of these cities! Head to the link in bio to learn more. Tickets are on sale now! Xx Kelly.”

The tour locations included the ones Kelly mentioned in her video and some East Coast locations, including New Jersey. Live Wire brings short stories with a real-life edge as the Live! host documents her decades-long career and explains what makes her tick.

Kelly Ripa’s been ticking for years, with tricks up her sleeve

Kelly has hosted Live! since 2001, before which she was famous for sitcom appearances. In 2019, she opened up to The Cut, detailing her busy lifestyle and elaborate coffee routines. When asked about how she spends her weekend downtime, the mom of three replied:

“It depends. Is Mark home? If he is, I tend to stay in bed longer. I make a nice big breakfast. We have stuff we don’t normally eat — pancakes, bagels, that kind of stuff. If Mark isn’t home, I tend to go to exercise class in the morning before the kids get up and then spend the day trying to declutter. Or I’m reading and hanging out with my friends.”

Kelly and Mark have this month also been busy promoting 21-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos‘ music debut.