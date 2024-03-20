Kelly Ripa reveals the three reasons she married Mark Consuelos

When Kelly Ripa is not hosting her daily talk show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, she could be recording her weekly podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera, with Kelly Ripa.

Kelly dishes with different celebrities, and this time, she spoke with Leslie Bibb, who is on Season 3 of The White Lotus. Kelly has been teasing this interview since last month.

The ladies bonded over their love of Sam Rockwell, Leslie’s long-time partner, and The Real Housewives franchises.

If anyone has watched RHOBH this season, you know what esophagus-gate is about and why it’s hilarious. Leslie said she could not believe Sutton Stracke’s esophagus caused such a stir.

All this talk about housewives segued into a conversation about Kelly’s marriage and how she and Mark Consuelos would fair on The Real Housewives.

Kelly shared the three reasons she married Mark, noting how boring they would be on The Real Housewives.

‘We have a great marriage,’ Kelly Ripa shared

Kelly told Leslie she and Mark would be awful on a reality show because they are “happy people” and “nothing weird is happening.”

Then she declared, “I married him for three reasons.”

Kelly’s first reason for marrying Mark is “He can fix anything with nothing more than a toothpick.” She likes that he is handy and gets that from his father.

The second reason, Kelly says, is that “He can do math in his head.” He can add things up on the fly, which certainly impresses Kelly. When asked if the kids share that trait, she said only one does, and the other two take after mom.

The third reason has a bit to do with the second. Kelly shared that when they were dating, she couldn’t believe how fast he figured out tips in his head. She asked him, “How do you do it?”

When Mark replied, “It’s just math,” she couldn’t help but swoon.

She said she had never met an actor who could do math before, and after telling Mark that, he replied, “Well, I’m a really s***** actor.”

Kelly revealed that that was it for her, and her “underpants fell off,” and the rest is history.

Kelly is named a Disney Legend by the Walt Disney Company

It was revealed on LIVE with Kelly and Mark that Kelly was named a Disney Legend and will be honored in a ceremony in August.

Disney shared a photo of Kelly on its X (formerly Twitter) account underneath a picture of Frank Oz, another award recipient.

Congratulations to Kelly Ripa, who will be honored as a Disney Legend on Sunday, August 11 at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly shared that she felt like the “comic relief” among all the massive stars to be honored as a Disney Legend.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC.