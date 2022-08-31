Kelly Ripa plays tennis in thigh-skimming blue shorts

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kelly Ripa is stunning in thigh-skimming tennis shorts as she enjoys time on the court.

The talk show queen continues to show that she looks better than ever at 51 – she and husband Mark Consuelos also aren’t anywhere near done promoting their daughter’s new music.

Today, Mark posted to Instagram via his Stories. He shared a leggy shot of his wife out on the court, also using daughter Lola Consuelos‘ music in the background. The 21-year-old has just released her Paranoia Silverlining single.

The photo showed Kelly looking super fit.

The former sitcom star showed off her toned legs as she wore little blue shorts, also rocking a sporty black tank. All smiles, Kelly added in a white baseball cap and sneakers. Meanwhile, Riverdale actor Mark wore all black as he posed by his wife.

Fans were told to “open.spotify.com” with a link taking them to Lola’s track.

Kelly and Mark Consuelos on tennis court. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Kelly and Mark haven’t stopped promoting Lola’s new beats, this as Lola herself makes headlines for kicking off her TikTok to accompany her music career launch.

“I’ve always loved music and I’ve always loved singing. I think a lot of artists would understand that finding your sound is a really difficult thing, and this was a song that I felt like sounded like me finally. Once I wrote a song that resonated with what I wanted my sound to be, I knew I had to release it,” Lola told Billboard.

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael and Joaquin.

Kelly Ripa looking fabulous at 51

Kelly is looking sensational in her fifties, and it’s not rocket science why. She eats super healthy and works out on the regular, hitting up classes with trainer Anna Kaiser and also pumping iron while at home. Kelly has also revealed what she eats – oatmeal with chopped apple for breakfast, plus one food that everyone knows and loves.

“The avocado toast kick of 2015 to 2017 was two years where avocado toast was pretty much the foundation of my diet,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “And I had it with just about every meal. Sometimes, I would fry an egg and add that on top.”

Kelly also follows an alkaline diet and has revealed that she doesn’t drink alcohol. Earlier this year, she and Mark made headlines for running a 5k while in Michigan. For more from Kelly, join the 3 million+ fans following her Instagram.