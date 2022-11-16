Kelly Ripa looked incredible in workout clothes for a social media share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Kelly Ripa? More like Kelly’s ripped abs! The blonde bombshell stunned in a recent share, wearing a skimpy crop top and tight floral leggings.

Proof that hard work really does pay off, her sculpted legs and toned tummy demanded attention in the steamy snap.

Kelly posed alongside fitness trainer Anna Kaiser, who also unveiled her athletic physique in a skintight black workout ensemble.

The 52-year-old talk show host and mother of three gazed down at the camera with a determined look on her face, as if ready to show “fitness day” who’s boss.

She actually joked in another share from the same day that they were busily training for the Olympics.

Kelly wore her signature blonde locks up in what appeared to be a messy bun and added a pair of crisp white sneakers to complete the sporty look.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa shared morning routine for GonnaNeedMilk partnership

Kelly is a sponsor for many things, but one of her most exciting recent partnerships is with GonnaNeedMilk, a provider of nutrient-rich beverages packed with superfoods.

In addition to gushing over the milk-like beverage, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared other components of her healthy morning routine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Not to mention, Kelly looked fierce in a printed bathrobe with her hair down in elegant waves, and her eyelashes curled to the heavens.

She captioned the post, “The nest might be empty, but my morning glass is full of MILK. A splash of coffee, a dry body brush and a detailed skincare routine help too. Kickstarting my day my way with @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk #ad.”

Kelly Ripa gave husband a peek under her skirt on alternative book cover

In case you haven’t heard, Kelly released a new book in September titled Live Wire, and based on current Amazon ratings, it’s a Ripa-roaring success!

The gorgeous New Jersey native took to social media to share an alternative cover for the book, which was far more scandalous than the one that went to print.

On the controversial cover, Kelly stood over her hunky husband, Mark Consuelos, giving him a clear view of what was going on under her pink pleated skirt.

Kelly recently declared that the book was intended to be a “love letter” to her husband to express her appreciation for his undying support.

She proclaimed, “He really is such a great husband, he’s a great father, he’s a great guy, he’s a great friend. That’s the greatest thing he is, a great friend.”