Kelly Ripa in weekend swimsuit shows off stunning figure

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Ripa is showing off her sensational bikini body as husband Mark Consuelos shouts her out amid exciting family news.

The 51-year-old talk show queen was the visual centerpiece of her husband’s Instagram Story on Saturday, but the message was wider as Riverdale actor Mark made sure fans know that daughter Lola Consuelos has launched her music career.

Last week, Lola released her Paranoia Silverlining single, one coming with a music video and plenty of promo from her famous parents.

Mark’s photo showed Kelly looking amazing in a black swimsuit as she chilled out on the weekend. The blonde highlighted her famous legs and tiny waist in her chic one-piece, also donning a sunhat as she posed seated and without showing her face. The snap, possibly taken inside the couple’s $27 million NYC pad, showed Kelly seated amid stylish furnishings, with a likewise stylish pose struck.

Music playing was, of course, shouting out 21-year-old Lola’s new beats.

“@kellyripa,” a caption read, with fans encouraged to head to Spotify for the music release.

Kelly Ripa seated in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Lola, who has been in college at NYU these past few years, has now officially joined the crew of celeb kids releasing music. While she’d debuted her vocals on Instagram in 2019, fans had yet to see a proper release. Earlier this month, Lola launched a TikTok account, one largely centering around promoting her music – she’s active on Instagram, but very low-key.

Kelly Ripa says Lola runs a tight ship with the photos

Lola does occasionally feature on her mother’s Instagram, but Kelly has often stated that her daughter is not trigger-happy with the post button.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m never allowed to post a photo of her — ever,” Kelly told Jimmy Fallon when Lola was in her late teens. “I was like, ‘You know what? She can’t get mad at an eight-year-old photo. It’s a Halloween throwback Thursday.’”

“I was debating [answering],” she added after hearing her phone ring, adding, “I was like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t answer it… but what if it’s an emergency?'”

Kelly Ripa’s daughter said ‘take photos down’

Continuing, the mom of three revealed, “She’s like, ‘You take it down right now! My friends follow you for some reason and they will see this!’ I was like, ‘You know what? I will take it down. I’ll take it down for you.’ And that was the end of the discussion.”

Lola did allow Kelly to post her promo photos. She also features on her father’s social media.