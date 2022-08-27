Kelly Ripa in plunging swimsuit shows off incredible figure

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kelly Ripa is showing off her sensational figure at 51.

The daytime talk show host has been making swimsuit headlines galore this month as she promotes daughter Lola Consuelos’ new music, although the latest display came without a mention of her 21-year-old daughter.

Shortly before the weekend, husband Mark Consuelos posted to his Instagram stories, showing off his wife’s flawless figure and her sense of style and sharing footage of her in a black bathing suit and cover-up skirt.

Kelly was filmed poolside and enjoying the sunshine as she showcased her super-slim torso and tiny waist in her plunging swimwear – she also went trendy in a patterned sarong, adding in statement shades for a little glam.

The footage showed the Live Wire author in slow motion as she made her way across a poolside terrace.

A link took fans to ticket site Ticket Master, with text urging fans to check out both Kelly and Mark as they jointly show up for Kelly’s book tour. “Come as see @kellyripa and @instasuelos to kick off the Live Wire book tour NJ here we come,” a caption read. Earlier this month, Kelly confirmed that she has extended her book tour – alongside hitting up various locations on the East Coast, she will also be making appearances in the Midwest.

The story will only remain live for 24 hours.

Kelly Ripa delights fans with Live Wire book

Fans can expect Kelly’s signature sense of humor via the short stories forming Live Wire – the book is set for release next month.

“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners,” Dey Street Books states, adding:

“Surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humor, ‘Live Wire’ shows Kelly as she really is offscreen — a very wise woman who has something to say.”

Kelly Ripa still hosting Live! and since 2001

Kelly, meanwhile, continues her main talk show gig alongside cohost Ryan Seacrest. She has been greeting America five days a week on Live! With Kelly and Ryan since 2001.

In 2022, Kelly added another gig, this via her Generation Gap game show.