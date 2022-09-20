Kelly Ripa in braless sundress stuns barefoot in grass

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com

Kelly Ripa is stunning barefoot in grass while rocking a gorgeous sundress worn braless.

The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host has been making all kinds of headlines for her new Live Wire book tour, and husband Mark Consuelos wasn’t above ensuring his wife gets all the promo she can get this week.

The Riverdale actor posted to his Instagram Stories yesterday, proudly sharing a stunning shot of Kelly, also using a photo that has already been shared on his social media.

Kelly, who continues to defy her age in her early fifties, sizzled as she went summery in a floral-print and sleeveless sundress.

Going strappy and showcasing her toned arms and shoulders, Kelly wowed with her slender figure, also smiling for her outdoor shoot.

The mom of three sent out a confident smile while wearing her famous blonde locks down, with text and links encouraging fans to check out more deets on Live Wire.

Mark also linked fans to The Wall Street Journal with an article preview that let fans know that Kelly hadn’t been “worried about writing a book” until she “started writing.”

Kelly Ripa’s dress has been spotted before

Mark had shared a photo from the shoot for the first time back in 2020 to mark Kelly turning 50. Sharing the image to his Instagram, Mark gushed over his 1996-married spouse, also reminding fans that he thinks she’s hotter than ever.

“Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine ☀️ I love you, sexy.. ♥️♥️♥️,” he captioned the post.

Kelly Ripa’s ‘long-winded short stories’ via Live Wire

Kelly’s book is set for release on September 27 and will include real-life short stories, all with Kelly’s signature wit.

In her feature with WSJ, Kelly revealed that she did indeed develop nerves while writing the book. “I have the opposite of impostor syndrome,” she said. “I think that because I enjoy doing something, because I enjoy reading, I can write a book.”

“The one thing that writing this book has taken from me is my ability to enjoy reading other books,” she added, continuing, “Because now all I think about is how the author must have been riddled with self-loathing through the process, or how they were up at night thesaurus-ing words.”

Elsewhere, Kelly has been in the news for landing her new Generation Gap show.