Kelly Ripa impresses in leggy sundress and high heels

Kelly Ripa‘s leggy photo went viral within hours yesterday, this as she flaunted her killer pins while a female friend lifted her up.

The Live! host, 51, looked closer to 40 as she stunned in a skimpy sundress and high heels – she also showed her sense of fun in a shot shared to her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

Proving that her regular workouts are paying off, Kelly sent fans a massive smile as friend Laura Brown held her up – the pint-sized star looked better than ever amid a vineyard setting and just as the sun was setting.

Kelly showed off her trim and toned legs in a multicolor and sleeveless sundress with a very daring slit, pairing her figure-flaunting number with block high heels in gold.

A smile that was nearing a laugh reminded fans that Kelly likes things fun, with a caption reading: “What we do in the shadows @laurabrown99.” The mom of three also shouted out her love of designer brands, tagging Gianvito Rossi for her stylish footwear.

Kelly is followed by over 3 million on Instagram.

Kelly Ripa proves the early bird catches the worm

Fans may see Kelly kicking off her day on Live! at 9 a.m., but the reality is that life starts much earlier for Ripa, who has to go through hair and makeup and squeezes in early morning workouts on top of her talk show gig.

“I wake up around 5:30 or 6 o’clock in the morning and start thinking of stories for our Host Chat segment that day — the silly, mundane, ridiculous stories like “You should have three cups of coffee a day to make you live longer!” she told The Cut.

At the time, Kelly still had kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin living at home. Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos are now empty nesters.

Kelly Ripa lands new TV show in 2022

Continuing, the blonde added: “After the show, I go to the post-production meeting and then I go to the production offices. I’ve always attended the production meetings, even before I was an executive producer. I think it’s important to figure out what’s working and what’s not working.”

Earlier this month, Kelly began hosting new game show Generation Gap on ABC, which sees kids, parents, and grandparents all competing for cash as they answer questions.