Kelly Ripa impresses hiking in thigh-skimming shorts

Kelly Ripa smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Kelly Ripa has been proving she’s got the best legs in the business as she flaunts her killer pins while enjoying a hiking trip.

The daytime talk show host has been making headlines for enjoying a couples vacation with husband Mark Conseulos, and the 1996 married couple hasn’t been lounging around a hotel pool.

Kelly Ripa stuns in short shorts while hiking

Kelly and Mark spent the Fourth of July rock-climbing and hiking the challenging Via Ferrata path in the Alps, with photos on both Kelly and Mark’s Instagrams documenting the travels.

Following Kelly’s “couples therapy” climbing photos a few days ago, Riverdale actor husband Mark updated his account to show more photos. 51-year-old Kelly looked sensational as she wore leggy shorts while showing off her fit figure.

Mark’s photo today showed him and Kelly amid tall rock faces and on a rock-carved path.

Live! host Kelly was glancing upwards alongside Mark, outfitted in blue shorts, a loose black tank top, plus socks and sneakers. She held a baseball cap, with Mark showing off his bulging biceps in a shorts and tee look.

“It puts the lotion in the basket,” Mark wrote.

Kelly and Mark are known for keeping active in their early fifties – in April, the couple ran a 5k out in Michigan while visiting their son Joaquin in college.

Kelly is also fresh from opening up on her marriage, one now spanning over 25 years.

“When you’re on vacation together for the first time in 25 years without children, you realize that your kids really have been occupying the bulk of the time,” Ripa said. “So we found ourselves with time on our hands,” she told Live! viewers this week.

“People [were] sort of recognizing that we were bored and, so they would suggest things like, ‘You should climb the Via Ferrata,’ and I was like, ‘That sounds dangerous,’ and Mark’s like, ‘Let’s go for it. We did get lost, though, in the woods and we were talking about how we were gonna be on Dateline finally. Keith Morrison will say our names on TV and then we’ll have made it,” Kelly jokingly continued.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have been rock-solid since 1996

Kelly and Mark met on the set of All My Children. In 1996, they eloped to Las Vegas and have never looked back. The A-Listers are parents to kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. They’re empty nesters now, though.