Kelly Ripa gets sweaty in a crop top for a dance workout

Kelly Ripa at the Town & Country Jewelry Awards at The Big Apple. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/zz/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Ripa is dedicated to her fitness regimen and it shows as she worked a sweat during a dance cardio class.

The 51-year-old’s sizzling body can be seen in a recent video in which she is shaking her hips and flaunting her tiny waist, proving her work in the gym paid off.

In May, the All My Children star twinned alongside her 21-year-old daughter while celebrating her son Michael’s graduation from New York University.

Kelly Ripa works up a sweat in a crop top

Ripa’s fitness trainer praised her work ethic as she reflected on their over-a-decade-long relationship.

“12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!”

She wrote, continuing: “Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC✨ And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day 🌈🤍”

In the video, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host can be seen performing various full-body workouts during the intense dance cardio routine.

The mother of three can be seen moving with dumbells, performing lunges before breaking into a high-pace dance, kicking her feet to the front and the sides.

She isn’t shy about sharing photos in a swimsuit with her 3.3. million Instagram followers.

The TV host often shares photos of Mark Consuelos, her co-star on All My Children, and husband along with their three children: Michael Joseph, Lola Grace, and Joaquin Antonio.

What Kelly Ripa eats to stay in shape

Kelly Ripa has refrained from alcohol for the last five years. Kelly revealed that she had stopped drinking alcohol in 2017 during an interview with People per Hello Magazine.

“I did a sober month – all my girlfriends did it, we all did it together – I just never went back to it,” she said. “It felt great, I felt like I looked great, I felt like I didn’t feel hungover.”

She also adheres to a diet of healthy food choices and enjoys a protein bar after a workout.

Kelly normally has a salad or yogurt and blueberries for lunch and salad, soup with a piece of fish at dinner.

She added: “I try not to have too much cheese or too many high-fat foods, even though I love them.”