Kelly Ripa gets athletic for 5k run

Kelly Ripa poses smiling at the Los Angeles LGBT Center 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa looked fresh-faced and fabulous during a weekend 5k run.

The 51-year-old talk show queen continues to prove she’s got the “Peter Pan body” she told The Cut about in 2019, with this photo also seeing her fly the flag for marriage goals.

Kelly and Mark spent the weekend on their feet, clocking an impressive 5k as they went to Big House in Michigan.

Kelly Ripa runs 5k at 51

Kelly shared a makeup-free photo under semi-cloudy skies. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host looked ageless as ever, seen in a light gray hoodie and black turtleneck, keeping her warm as she also rocked a green and blue ribbed headband.

The Persona nutrition face, known for her daily workouts and regular on-set stretch sessions, wore a yellow participant necklace confirming her location at the University of Michigan, where her son Joaquin is studying.

Twinning with his neck-strung medal, Riverdale star hubby Mark wore a high-neck red zip-up jacket, plus a dark beanie. The 1996-married couple is clearly proving that couples who sweat together stay together.

Taking to her caption, Kelly opted for her usual sense of humor, writing: “Two incredibly average runners. One Big House!!” She added a #BigHouse5k as her 3.1 million followers left over 71,000 likes in eight hours.

Kelly Ripa says she has a ‘Peter Pan’ body

Former ballerina Kelly, who lives an alcohol-free lifestyle and eats super-healthy despite the odd McDonald’s, has opened up on being a muscle machine as she gets older.

“My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT — which is cardio-based dance classes — about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous,” she told The Cut.

Kelly has also revealed her favorite healthy eats. She’s massively into avocado on toast and prepares herself regular “microgreens” salads, per her Harper’s Bazaar food diary. The bubbly blonde also comes complete with an elaborate coffee routine, one that includes a daily Starbucks latte while prepping her Live! appearances.

Kelly and her husband Mark continue to stay healthy and fit as they accomplish impressive feats together.