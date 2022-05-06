Kelly Ripa flaunts stunning bikini body for Cinco de Mayo

Kelly Ripa smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kelly Ripa knows how to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, even if it means resorting to a not-quite-fresh photo. The daytime talk show queen was all smiles in a quick snap shared to Instagram Stories yesterday, one marking the annual calendar date and also including husband, Mark Consuelos.

The 51-year-old resorted to an old photo that was nonetheless fairly recent, going selfie girl and bringing in the party vibes with her #tbt.

Kelly Ripa shows off swimsuit body for Cinco de Mayo

Kelly peeped the camera as she made 1996-married husband Mark the focal point, but fans did catch her super-slim figure.

The mom of three, who has joked she has a “Peter Pan” body while speaking with The Cut, grinned for the camera while in a printed monochrome swim look, opting for a crouched pose and also flashing one of her toned legs.

Sending out her pearly whites as she wore shades, the bubbly blonde kept it light, with Mark seen in a dark tee and shorts. The Live! host threw in a fun burrito wrap drawing around Mark’s pants, making her post a little cheeky.

“Cinco de Mayo #tbt,” the former sitcom star wrote.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in a selfie. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly is fresh from an insight into what her marathon marriage has brought. Shortly before the weekend, she shared a photo of herself with all three of her kids as everyone, but Mark smiled for the camera. The Persona nutrition face stunned in a chic blouse while holding a bouquet of flowers, sandwiched by sons Michael and Joaquin, plus daughter Lola Grace. Kelly and Mark are now empty nesters after their youngest son left for college during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kelly Ripa reveals workout secrets

As to how Kelly looks so good at over 50, she’s an open book. “For me, it’s more now what you put in your body whereas like 10 years ago I would say, ‘Oh it’s more about how many hours you spend at the gym’ and now it’s more about the nutritional side of it,” she told Parade. “If you stay ready you don’t have to get ready, if that makes sense. The earlier that you can adopt healthy practices, the better off you are going to be as you age.”

Kelly is known to be alcohol-free, also kicking off the day with a bullet coffee, this before her Live! Starbucks latte. She also adores avocado on toast.