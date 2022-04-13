Kelly Ripa flaunts killer legs on book cover

Kelly Ripa posing indoors in a hoodie. Pic credit: KellyRipa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is flaunting her killer legs as she finally unveils her book cover. The 51-year-old Live! With Kelly and Ryan host is quite literally proving a Live Wire with her memoir, one documenting her glittering career, marriage, and motherhood and coming complete with a stunning cover.

Kelly even joked that she resembled Sex & The City star Sarah Jessica Parker on the cover, one seeing the blonde go carefree and in a swishy pink skirt and heels. Looks like this work will be selling.

Kelly Ripa’s book is coming this fall

Kelly posted to Instagram to mark the announcement. The former sitcom star had been photographed with her billowing and pleated skirt waving around her, also flashing her toned calves as she rocked strappy black heels with silver glitter detailing.

The mom of three also highlighted her tiny waist as she wore a striped black top with a designer feel, seen glancing upwards and smiling as the camera snapped her.

Live Wire brings “Long-Winded Short Stories” – clearly, too, the talk show queen’s signature sense of humor.

“My husband said writing a book is like giving birth. He’s never done either. Although it would be like giving birth, if giving birth lasted 18 months. A labor of love nonetheless. Preorder for those who love long winded short stories. Link in Bio,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly’s book will be released September 27 and will, per People, “feature a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display.”

Kelly Ripa makes SJP joke

Speaking to Live! cohost Ryan Seacrest, Kelly said: “So my thought process was — now stick with me — I think that maybe people might think that it’s Sarah Jessica Parker’s book. We were like, ‘Oh, it’s Sex and the City!'” The hit ’90s and 2000s series seems to be popular in celebrity references these days, with pop princess Britney Spears also a regular name-dropped of the show on Instagram.

The book is slated to be “a sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host.”

Elsewhere, Kelly continues to make headlines for her hilarious social media posts, 1996-commenced marriage to Mark Consuelos, plus an “empty nest” situation now that kids Michael, Joaquin, and Lola have all left home.