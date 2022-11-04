Kelly Ripa arrives at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 49th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards in September 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Kelly Ripa looked comfy and casual as she sipped on her morning glass of milk this week.

The TV host looked gorgeous as she relaxed at home wearing a peach and black printed silk robe.

Her long blonde hair was loose and wavy, and she wore natural makeup with makeup brushes still in her hand.

The 52-year-old is currently working for the ‘Gonna Need Milk’ campaign, and she shared a photo with her 3.3 million followers about how much she enjoys her morning glass.

She posed with a glass and a straw in her hand and wrote in her Instagram post’s caption, “The nest might be empty, but my morning glass is full of MILK. A splash of coffee, a dry body brush and a detailed skincare routine help too. Kickstarting my day my way with @gonnaneedmilk #gonnaneedmilk #ad.”

The campaign is similar to the Got Milk? ads that ran in the 1990s, fronted by various famous faces including Naomi Campbell and the cast of Friends.

Kelly Ripa has a bestselling book

Kelly released her first book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories at the end of September. The collection of hilarious anecdotes covers everything from her career to her relationship with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

The memoir was an instant hit on the New York Times bestseller list. Kelly expressed her gratitude and surprise about the achievement on Instagram in October. At the time, her book had been available for two weeks.

“Never in my wildest dreams did i think this would be possible. Thank you for loving Live Wire! You are the wind beneath my long winded ness! Thank you! Yes, YOU! 💕💕💕,” she said in her post’s caption.

Kelly and Mark celebrate Diwali

Kelly and Mark dressed up to celebrate Diwali recently, when American actor and author Kal Penn invited them to join his party.

This year, the annual Indian festival of light fell on Monday, October 24th.

Kelly looked stunning wearing a traditional Indian fuchsia and gold embroidered outfit, and Marc looked dapper in a black suit and tie.

She shared photos of the get-together on social media, which looked like a lot of fun! Kelly and Mark danced with the other guests, including And Just Like That… star Sarita Choudhury.

Kelly posted an Instagram carousel of photos (above) after the event and wrote, “If @kalpenn or anyone else invites you to a Diwali party, do it! Thank you to everyone for welcoming us with open arms, delicious food, chic fashion and masterful beats! Happy Diwali 🪔 swipe to see what all the fun is about!”