Kelly Ripa dresses up as RHONJ star Teresa Giudice

Kelly Ripa dressed up as Teresa Giudice. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kelly Ripa is known for her fabulous costumes for Halloween.

This year was no exception.

The blonde morning show host turned up in a brunette wig with hair adding at least five inches to her height when she channeled The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice from her August wedding to Luis Ruelas.

Channeling a Bravo star was no shock, as Kelly and Andy Cohen are very good friends. She likely knows something about the Bravo shows and the reality TV stars in them.

It was one of her better costumes, and Kelly easily pulled it off.

The crown was perfect, and Kelly puckered her lips to mimic Teresa’s full lips. Her makeup and eyebrows were on point and much darker than what the petite blonde traditionally wears.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Teresa Giudice responds to Kelly Ripa recreating her wedding look

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice couldn’t wait to talk about Kelly Ripa dressed as her for the Halloween episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

She wrote, “I’m so honored that @livekellyandryan would pick me as one of the looks for Halloween! I love it @kellyripa @randyfenoli! I do to the ‘do!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Kelly was on point with her mannerisms and accent, which made the skit and costume even more perfect.

Kelly Ripa talks diet and exercise routine

The petite blonde doesn’t just wake up looking fabulous. Kelly Ripa has to work for it, maybe even harder than some in the Hollywood circle.

She talked to People about what she does to stay fit and what she does with her eating habits to ensure she maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Kelly revealed that she rarely skips a day of exercising. It’s part of her routine and habit for her at this point. She isn’t just someone who can eat and do whatever. She has to work to maintain her slender figure.

The morning host said, “There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type.”

When asked about her diet, Kelly revealed she adheres to a high-alkaline diet for the most part. However, there are days when she wants a glass of wine or something outside of how she typically eats.

Kelly said, “I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. So I don’t adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, like I said, is not that different than the alkaline cleanse.”

She also likes to try and cook for her family, though she doesn’t believe she is good at it. She joked with the publication that she thinks her family just hypes her up so that she will continue trying.