Kelly Piquet stunned in a white mini dress as she cheered on Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. Pic credit: @kellypiquet/Instagram

Kelly Piquet has become something of a familiar face around the Red Bull Racing paddock, and the Formula 1 world will recognize her as the one giving World Champion Max Verstappen a congratulatory kiss after each race.

Though Kelly’s fame has risen since she got together with Max, she is not new to the world of Formula 1, quite the opposite, actually.

She was previously in a relationship with Daniil Kvyat, a Russian racing driver who lost his seat at Red Bull to Max, sparking several jokes about Max taking his position and his girl. The pair share one daughter together, 3-year-old Penelope.

Kelly’s father is Nelson Piquet, a 3 time World Champion Formula 1 driver and frequently considered one of the best drivers in the world.

Kelly was seen walking with Max on the afternoon of the race in Abu Dhabi, which he later went on to win, looking chic in a decidedly fancier outfit than her boyfriend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wore a flirty white mini dress that featured heavy, pleated fabric throughout and was long-sleeved with a high neckline. It featured puffed shoulders and a white belt that cinched it in the middle, giving a bit of shape to the ensemble.

Though she was quite covered in fabric, the dress showed off Kelly’s bronzed legs, and she wore brown gladiator sandals that emphasized her glowing complexion.

She accessorized with a gold clutch and gold hoop earrings, allowing her long, dark hair to flow down straight. She kept her makeup fairly natural, with a reddish pink lipstick to draw some attention.

Pic credit: @kellypiquet/Instagram

Kelly Piquet celebrated her boyfriend Max Verstappen as he won in Abu Dhabi

A Max Verstappen Instagram fan account shared the picture of Kelly and Max walking together, which she later reshared via her Instagram Stories.

On top of the picture, the account wrote, “Max and Kelly arriving,” with a giant heart eyes emoji.

Max already had enough points to win the Formula 1 World Championship, but he didn’t allow himself to relax, still taking first place at the race in Abu Dhabi.

Kelly was on hand to congratulate her boyfriend with a big kiss at the finish line, which she later shared to her Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @kellypiquet/Instagram

Kelly recently wore an entire outfit from denim brand Lois Jeans

Though she is the girlfriend of Formula 1’s most famous racing driver, Kelly herself has a thriving career of her own.

She’s a model with a huge following of over 1 million on Instagram, which means she gets some pretty great endorsements on the platform.

Kelly recently advertised Lois Jeans, wearing a pair from the brand that definitely added a quirky look to her ensemble.

She wore a white pair of high-waisted, wide-leg pants with a black t-shirt and black leather jacket thrown on top, which were also from Lois Jeans. She paired the outfit with black and white Converse sneakers as she confidently stood, looking tres chic.

She stood in front of a green wall with red graffiti that said, “I love you so much.” Perhaps a message to her boyfriend?

Kelly told her followers she was in Austin, Texas, writing in the caption, “I love you this much, Austin ❤️So good to be back here after a few years… What is your favorite thing about this city?”