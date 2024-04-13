Kelly Clarkson’s fans are gushing over her youthful appearance in latest pics: ‘Aging in the other direction!’

Kelly Clarkson is at the top of her game, and her fans are taking notice.

The American Idol OG has been showing off a different side of herself ever since dropping 60 pounds.

While Kelly is known for her amazing vocal talent, lately, she’s caught her fans’ attention with something equally as impressive: her sense of style.

Kelly’s team at The Kelly Clarkson Show put together a collage of recent photos, showing off her svelte new figure and upgraded flair for fashion.

On The Kelly Clarkson Show’s official Instagram page, Kelly appeared in several pics with some of her guests over the last few weeks.

The 41-year-old mom of two rocked some casual pants and t-shirt combos, bodysuits, skirts and heels, flowy dresses, and everything in between.

The caption on the post read, “She IS the moment 🤩⁠” and included the Instagram handles for her stylist, makeup team, and hair squad.

Kelly Clarkson’s fans think she looks like a teenager again

Kelly’s fans flocked to the comments section, where they raved about her glow-up and how she seems to have found the Fountain of Youth.

“You look incredible,” read one comment from a Kelly Clarkson fan.

Another Instagram user called Kelly’s photos “Flawless,” with one fan claiming that Kelly is “aging in the other direction.”

Pic credit: @kellyclarksonshow/Instagram

“Omg you look so young now,” added @philips_stevens1107.

“She looks 16 and so little,” @suzzn71 chimed in.

Kelly Clarkson is on Cloud Nine these days, and it’s no surprise why.

Kelly’s show was nominated for two Webby Awards

As she announced this week, her show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been nominated for two Webby Awards this year.

The first nomination is for Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, Features (Social), and the second is for Best Social Series for Kelly Clarkson Playlist.

Kelly thanked her “incredible” team and her fans in an Instagram Reel and encouraged her followers to vote for her show.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is up against four other TV shows: Bravo TV Social Media – Bravo, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Social, Saturday Night Live – Saturday Night Live, and Sesame Street – Sesame Workshop.

Kelly’s fans can cast their votes at https://vote.webbyawards.com/ now through April 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Kelly is ‘bringing the party’ to Atlantic City in May 2024

As if Kelly didn’t already have enough to keep herself busy, she also recently announced that she’s “bringing the party to Hard Rock Live in Atlantic City May 10 & 11.”

Kelly will perform at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena with her band, where we’re sure she’ll be sporting some trendsetting performance attire.