Keke Palmer stuns in animal print swimsuit to proudly show off baby bump

Keke Palmer posed up a storm while showing off her baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Keke Palmer exuded joy as she proudly showed off her ever-growing baby bump while rocking an animal print swimsuit.

The 29-year-old, who first shot to fame back in 2006, is currently expecting her first child with beau Darius Jackson.

Since announcing her pregnancy back in December, Keke has kept her loyal legion of fans updated on her motherhood journey.

On Tuesday (January 3), the Nope star took to her Instagram to share a series of super sweet snaps from her vacation.

In the first photo, Keke struck a gorgeous pose near lush, green plants while beaming at the camera.

The Scream Queens actress looked like a vision of happiness as she cradled her baby bump.

Keke Palmer dazzles in animal print swimsuit

For the vacation photoshoot, Keke rocked a one-piece swimsuit that was adorned with a tiger-print design.

The beauty effortlessly piled her luscious locks onto her head and into a stylish bun as she enjoyed her tropical getaway.

Keke also uploaded a clip of her sitting at an outdoor restaurant surrounded by a pond filled with fish.

The Hollywood star gave her adored fans a peek at moments from her vacation, including filming fish in the water as well as a gorgeous trickling waterfall.

Keke, no stranger to posting a stunning selfie, also posted a snap of her chilling on a lounger during a sunny day at the beach.

In the caption, she wished her followers a happy new year, before reflecting on her pregnancy.

Keke Palmer becomes ambassador for Olly

It seems like Keke is truly living her best life at the moment – and 2023 is looking to be her best year yet.

With endless movies, countless awards, and even an upcoming digital network under her belt, it’s no surprise Keke has bagged numerous campaigns with brands.

In 2020, Keke was announced as the wellness brand Olly’s latest ambassador.

As for why she decided to partner up with Olly, Keke explained it was down to their various wellness products.

“I’ve just kind of been more conscious of what I’m ingesting as opposed to what I’m putting on top of my face,” she told People.

Their collab seems like a match made in heaven as Keke revealed to Travel + Leisure, “I am definitely health-focused and always trying to find the best ways to keep myself balanced.”

To promote hair, nail, and gut health, as well as relaxation, she travels with their Undeniable Beauty, Keep It Movin,’ and Goodbye Stress gummies.