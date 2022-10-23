Keke Palmer stuns in all black as Wearable Art Gala host

Keke Palmer at a 2021 event in LA. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

This past Saturday evening, Keke Palmer stunned while wearing a vintage look at the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, complete with a black and strapless flapper-style dress.

The actress hosted the star-studded event over the weekend, pairing her stylish dress with elbow-length black gloves and a matching pair of heels.

Wearing a dark and shimmering smokey eye with a bold red lip, the Akeelah and the Bee star styled her hair in old-fashioned pinned curls.

Palmer’s gown also featured black feathers around her bustline, with a thigh slit showing off her legs. She accessorized the classic look with sparkling silver hoop earrings, a necklace, and a bracelet.

The gala, which took place in Los Angeles, had a theme that consisted of “the fashions of the 1920s-50s,” with the films Harlem Nights and The Cotton Club being a big inspiration for the night’s outfits.

Co-founded by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband, actor Richard Lawson, this year’s gala brought out big name celebrities like Beyonce, Chloe Bailey, and Angela Bassett.

Keke Palmer’s acting career

Over the summer, Palmer was featured as a lead character in Jordan Peele’s Nope, which found success as a blockbuster, bringing in over $44 million in its opening weekend alone.

But the 29-year-old has long been a talented actress, and even has a family background in the industry. Before she was born, her parents met while attending drama school together, making Palmer no stranger to the acting scene.

This past August, the Illinois native shared with Women’s Health magazine that her mother was instrumental in helping her hone her craft, saying, “My mom taught me how to break down characters and how to find the rhythm in the scene, whether it’s drama or comedy.”

“I would love to present the Sharon Palmer [acting] method to the world someday, because she really is skilled,” she continued. “Honestly, my mom’s brilliant.”

Starring in Akeelah and the Bee in 2006, Palmer went on to land her own Nickelodeon show in 2008, True Jackson, VP, and also starred in several films throughout her career.

Keke Palmer’s KeyTV channel

Often working in front of the camera, Palmer is currently preparing to be behind the scenes in the media industry.

The Brotherly Love actress is set to release KeyTV this coming November, a digital television network that will provide a platform for up-and-coming content creators.

Per Deadline, Palmer shared about her new business venture, “All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other.”

“I’m so excited to introduce you guys to KeyTV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.” the Emmy-winning actress added.