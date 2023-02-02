Keke Palmer was glowing in her latest photoshoot. The 29-year-old posed with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, wearing matching beige outfits.

The Akeelah and The Bee star wore a beige, ribbed maxi dress that fell past her knees. The dress fit her perfectly, showing off her growing baby bump.

For her shoes, she wore suede boots with chunky heels that were perfect for the winter.

Keke added jewelry to her outfit, including gold bracelets, stacked necklaces, rings, and triangle earrings.

Her hair looked gorgeous, wearing it in a messy bun with a perfect side part.

Darius kissed her forehead while perfectly coordinating with his girlfriend. He wore a beige shirt with a brown suede jacket over it. He paired it with Gucci print pants that were tailored perfectly to him.

He accessorized his outfit with a beige beanie, a matching scarf, and white sneakers.

This is the first child for the couple, and according to the Instagram post, they are excited for their “little prince” to arrive.

Keke Palmer teams up with Coterie For her fairytale baby shower

Keke Palmer took to Instagram this weekend to show her fans the baby shower of her dreams. The couple had elements of different fairytales, including a hallway, lit with bare white trees, fairytale books featuring Keke and Darius, and even games such as The Prince’s Pong.

The mother-to-be gave a special shout-out to Coterie, saying, “Thank you soooo much @coterie for making this beautiful baby shower possible.”

Coterie describes itself as an online baby store dedicated to creating sustainable diapers suitable for any baby despite weight or age. The brand worked with Keke to provide party favors to hand out to guests.

Keke Palmer shows off her baby bump in a gorgeous sequin gown

Keke Palmer has been sporting exceptional maternity looks lately. The soon-to-be boymom snapped a selfie before heading to New York Film Critics Circle to be honored for the night.

The seasoned actress wore a silver sequenced gown designed by Michael Kors. The dress featured spaghetti straps, a deep V-neckline, and an empire waist. Over it, she wore a black blazer to add some edge to her glamorous look.

The Nope actress accessorized the outfit with a silver choker and matching earrings.

Keke wore her hair in twists, and let them cascade down her back.

She kept her makeup simple, wearing brown eyeshadow and a nude lipstick.