Keke Palmer shows off baby bump in green minidress

Keke Palmer got colorful in a pink and green dress to show off baby bump. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Actress Keke Palmer showed off her growing baby bump in a new post in which she wore a color-clashing outfit.

The Nope star recently sensationally revealed she is going to be a mom for the first time by sharing the news while hosting Saturday Night Live.

However, the star has settled into the idea of showing off her bump as it becomes more and more difficult to hide.

She wore a bright green minidress with ruched detailing on the sides, and she layered with a Barbie-pink cropped hoodie.

Sharing the clip to her TikTok account, Keke used a filter with the video that produced a neon outline of her body and moved in sync with her dancing.

The bodycon-style dress hugged her curves tight, including her growing baby bump.

The groovy clip was extremely popular, racking up over 2.2 million likes and over 19 thousand comments.

Keke is having the baby with Darius Jackson, who she has been dating since 2021, but has kept their relationship mostly under wraps.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Keke revealed she likes to keep her relationships offline, saying, “I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?”

Keke Palmer launches her new podcast with Amazon Music

Keke recently took a seat at the podcast table, launching her very own titled Baby This Is Keke Palmer.

The 29-year-old mom-to-be has partnered with Amazon Music for the release, which she celebrated in a social media post below a neon light lit up with the podcast title.

The Amazon Music website claims the show features Keke taking listeners on “a journey down the rabbit hole on a topic that she cannot stop obsessing over. She’ll also get deep with special guests, trying to answer the questions that keep us up at night.”

The podcast has so far released six episodes, with special guests such as Blac Chyna and Nickelodeon legend Kenan Thompson.

In the promo image for the podcast, Keke donned a silky red gown with her hair in a stunning side braid as she posed in front of a beautiful floral wall.

She wrote in the caption, “Celebrating the launch of my new podcast with @amazonmusic ❤️ #BabyThisIsKekePalmer check it out now, it’s available for free for all Prime users! Get into these episodes chile and the theme song 👀👀.”

Keke Palmer shares love of dip in partnership with Doritos

Keke brought her glam and comedic talents to a partnership with Doritos, in which she shared her love for their Cool Ranch Jalepeño Dip.

The snack giant put a twist on their original Cool Ranch flavor earlier this year by releasing it in dip form with added jalepeño.

Keke swapped chips for pizza to dip in the delicious dip, which was released alongside a Spicy Nacho flavor.

The stunning actress said, “Doritos Cool Ranch Jalepeño Dip upgrades the whole pizza,” as she plunged a slice of pepperoni pizza into the container.

She continued, “Balance is key. A side of veggies with my dip please!”

The star looked glam as she snacked on the Doritos dip, rocking a pale blue shirt with fluffy feather cuffs.

Her dark locks were slicked back into a high pony and she accessorized with large silver triangle earrings.

Keke captioned the ad, “#AD Y’all know balance is 🔑 to serving #BigDipEnergy @Doritos.”