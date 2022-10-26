Keke Palmer dazzles in pink as she attends the Time100 Next Gala. Pic credit: Backgrid

The 2022 Time100 Next Gala has had their yearly event in New York City. The event honors 100 emerging leaders who are shaping their industries and beyond.

Keke Palmer was chosen by Queen Latifah for the Time100 Next list. The Nope actress was named on the list as an innovator.

The talented actress took to Instagram to talk about her big night as host and share some additional pictures.

Keke dazzled in a short, sheer, puffy hot pink dress, revealing her incredible legs. The dress had a high neck and was covered in tulle strips ending in bunched designs toward the bottom.

She wore a white crop top and white shorts underneath. Keke wore matching pink heeled sandals with pink bows at the toes. Her toes were free of polish.

The actress finished her look with a pair of bulky silver hoops, and her hair was in a top ponytail with the lower half down. She had on natural-looking makeup.

Keke Palmer was on the cover of Time magazine

Time magazine chose Keke as the cover for the issue naming the people selected for the Time100 Next list. On the cover, Keke wore a beautiful olive-green gown.

When she nominated Keke for the honor, Queen Latifah said that Keke was “one of the most talented human beings she’s ever met.”

Queen Latifah gave Keke many compliments, noting that Keke is “the epitome of grace, poise, and honesty.” She also acknowledged Keke’s many accomplishments and her ability to take on various and complex roles, noting that Keke is “inspiring to me as a fellow actor.”

She also noted that Keke has a great set of vocal cords and that she has enjoyed watching Keke grow and develop into the person, actress, and artist she is today.

She added, “Keke is the future, and I can’t wait to see the things that she will do as she continues on her journey.”

Who else made the Time100 Next list?

The categories for Time100 Next are Artists, Phenoms, Innovators, Leaders, and Advocates. Several stars were nominated in each of the categories.

Sza, Jenette Mccurdy, Machine Gun Kelly, and Jack Harlow were honored in the Artists category. Under Phenoms, Sydney Sweeney, Ja Morant, and others were chosen.

Congratulations to all of the honorees.