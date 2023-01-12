Keke Palmer looked like a masterpiece in her latest photoshoot. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Keke Palmer looked stunning in her latest photoshoot with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. The mom-to-be took inspiration from Michael Angelo and the Sistine Chapel to create a gorgeous scene for her photo.

The actress posed on a moon, looking ethereal as Darius basked in a shining light. The room was surrounded by greenery with a small twin bed.

The Nope actress was captured wearing a mesh dress that featured an asymmetrical sleeve and a cutout for her growing baby bump.

To complement the ensemble, she wore a small crown as her accessory of choice.

The gorgeous star kept the focus on her features, pulling her hair back into a low bun and wearing natural-looking makeup.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The vision for the photoshoot was put together by photographer David LaChapelle and Emmy award-winning stylist DiAndre Tristan.

According to Keke, she connected with LaChapelle and Tristan thanks to rapper Nicki Minaj introducing them.

Keke Palmer shares the secret to her glowing skin

Keke Palmer has always been transparent about her skin issues. Since being diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome, a disease that can disrupt a women’s hormonal system, she has had to be careful about what she puts on her skin. The Scream Queen star realized the products that she was used to weren’t going to help her.

She told People that when creating a routine for herself, she tries not to use too many products.

“I try not to have like a 15-product plan kind of deal,” she told the publication. “And it’s the same thing with my makeup. I try to keep it very simple. I don’t like to do too much or have a crazy beat.”

Keke focuses on prioritizing natural products and relies on a simple cleanser, retinol, exfoliant, and sunscreen to keep her skin glowing.

Keke Palmer stuns in Louis Vuitton for Wonderland cover

Not only is Keke an award-winning actress, but a cover girl as well. The 29-year-old was dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton for the cover of Wonderland.

The Akeelah and the Bee star wore a long black and white long-sleeve dress with an oversized striped sweater draped over her. Around her, she had another colorful sweater on her waist for added dimension.

Keke had her hair down and let it flow in the breeze to show off the beautiful length. Her makeup complemented her features well with neutral eyeshadow and pink lip gloss.

In her lengthy caption, Keke wrote about how she discussed acting and inspiring the next generation during a sit-down with Wonderland.