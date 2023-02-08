Keke Palmer cradles growing baby bump as she gets ready for her ‘prince’ to arrive

Keke Palmer was a glowing goddess for a photoshoot that highlighted her baby bump and her love for her future “prince.”

The actress posed by cradling her baby bump which showed through the long, gold gown that she wore. She heightened the gold tone of the dress with gold jewelry that allowed her to shine even brighter.

Keke was absolutely radiant and her hair and makeup were no exception. Her hair was piled on top of her head in an elegant updo, and her makeup was perfect with shimmery eyeshadow, long lashes, and glossy lips.

The artist’s partner, Darius Jackson, also looked incredible in checkered pants and a brown coat that paired nicely with Keke’s look. Their love for each other and their excitement for the baby’s arrival were especially apparent as Darius kissed the top of Keke’s forehead.

According to People, the beautiful couple has been dating since 2021 and Keke announced their expected child in late 2022. When speaking about their relationship, Keke said, “This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Keke alluded in her caption she and Darius are king and queen and went on to say in a quote,”‘ Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive!'”

Keke Palmer teams up with Coterie to provide for underserved parents

Keke had a wonderful baby shower to prepare for the newest addition to her family, and the love she received got her thinking about families that aren’t as fortunate.

She decided to partner up with Coterie to donate to Baby2Baby, which is a nonprofit that helps provide the necessary items to underserved parents.

In addition to this, the singer explained in both her video and caption about an exciting giveaway to one of her lucky fans to receive a year’s worth of Coterie diapers. The giveaway will end on February 10 and the winner will be randomly chosen from those who enter.

Keke is dedicated to using her platform to help those in need, and it’s refreshing to see a star that truly cares for her community.

Keke Palmer was a guest for Jimmy Fallon

The television personality was invited to be a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s show, and the two celebrities reminisced on when she hilariously announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The growing baby bump hasn’t slowed Keke down as she entered the stage with an energetic dance sequence.

Jimmy proceeded to offer her anything she might need, including a cushion for her back support and a LaCroix beverage. He brought up her memorable pregnancy reveal and even had a framed picture of the moment.

Keke is always an amazing guest, as she has a personality that can make anyone smile and a truly infectious laugh.

The world seems just as excited for Keke’s baby to arrive as the post from The Tonight Show earned over 100,000 likes.