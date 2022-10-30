Keke Palmer at The 2016 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/starmaxinc.com

Getting into the spirit of Halloween, Keke Palmer went viral over the weekend when she debuted her braided Rapunzel costume.

Palmer posed for photos in a castle as she showed off her long-flowing box braids.

Wearing an old-fashioned princess gown with ruffles adorning her shoulders, the actress’ neckline was also highlighted in the long white and purple dress.

Caressing her braids on the balcony, she was photographed in one photo with a bird carrying her lengthy tresses mid-air.

The 29-year-old also posted an old meme in the photo series, which stated, “I want Keke Palmer to play live action rapunzel with 100ft box braids.” “You ask, so you shall receive,” Palmer penned on Instagram to her 11 million followers.

Keke Palmer hosts 2022 Wearable Art Gala

Earlier this month, Palmer hosted the 2022 Wearable Art Gala, which was started by Tina Knowles-Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson several years prior.

The Los Angeles-based event brought out the likes of Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, and Beyonce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Featuring a Harlem Nights and The Cotton Club theme, Palmer showed up to the star-studded gala wearing a black flapper-style dress. She paired the outfit with black heels, matching gloves, and short-cropped curls.

The Akeelah and the Bee actress experienced a viral moment at the event as she took on the role of bidding announcer.

Keke Palmer, Tina Knowles, and Quinta Brunson react to Blue Ivy bidding higher than $80k at last night’s Wearable Art Gala auction. pic.twitter.com/ti4Elt6zqj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2022

After asking whether anyone wanted to go over $80K for a pair of diamond earrings, she and Knowles-Lawson were hilariously stunned when Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce’s 10-year-old daughter, raised her hand to bid.

Keke Palmer’s lengthy acting career

Over the summer, Palmer received a resurgence in her fame when she starred in the Jordan Peele thriller Nope.

Starting out as a child actor, the Illinois native made herself a household name when she starred in the 2005 film Akeelah and the Bee. Years later, she snagged the lead role in the Nickelodeon series True Jackson, VP.

Sharing how her acting experience prepared her to take on Nope’s Emerald Haywood character, she recently told Vanity Fair, “I’m just grateful that I still have the stamina that I had as a kid. I really think I owe that to Disney and Nickelodeon.”

“Working with a large corporation at that age, I had to do a lot of things repetitively, whether it be marketing or whether it be [acting],” she continued. “My ability to be consistent and to give variation comes from all those years of training as a child.”