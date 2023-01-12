Kehlani and her girlfriend, Kiara Russel, get cozy for the latest video. Pic credit: @kehlani/Instagram

Kehlani is in love and is not afraid to show it to the world. While hanging out with her new girlfriend, Kiara Russell, the two decided to snuggle up while answering some cute couple’s questions for her fans.

The 29-year-old wore a small grey sweater that cropped right above her waist, exposing her toned abs. She paired it with matching grey sweatpants that featured a V-shape band.

Kiara was seen hanging from the Alter singer, wearing a black tank top and blue sweatpants. The lovely couple was all smiles as they did a 14-questions for a challenge that they posted to TikTok.

The challenge included asking fun comparison questions between the two, and each of them had to answer by pointing at themselves or each other.

There has been plenty of speculation about who the Blue Water Road artist was dating. Some fans even assumed she was romantically linked to Black Panther’s Letitia Wright after TMZ caught them dancing in a London club together.

Regardless, the couple seemed happy, and the TikTok video was the perfect confirmation to fans about their new relationship.

Moisture is the key to Kehlani’s amazing skin

When fans see Kehlani, it’s clear that her skin is always glowing. This is not just genetics but due to a great skincare routine.

When doing a video on her regimen for Vogue, she admitted that due to her skin type, she prioritized products that are super moisturizing.

“Because I have dry skin, I have to make sure that I continuously … keep layering hydration,” she said in the video.

Her product of choice is Dr. Dennis Gross’s Hyaluronic Marine Hydration Booster, which she applies after using a toner. Once that is complete, she will finish off her routine with Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence from Cosrx, which is key to locking in the moisture.

Kehlani stuns in a baby blue minidress for the red carpet

Kehlani looked terrific in her latest red-carpet appearance wearing a baby blue dress. The ensemble had a white gator skin print, small spaghetti straps, and a daring thigh slit.

Over it, she wore an oversized denim jacket that reached the floor.

The raven-haired beauty dyed her hair copper brown. She wore it straight, in a ’90s-inspired half-up half-down ponytail that completed the whole look.

For her makeup, she wore brown eyeshadow and a deep pink lipstick.