Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter give Bill & Ted school graduates ‘virtual salute’

The stars of the popular Bill & Ted movies Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter recently gave a special message to honor the graduating class of San Dimas High School in California.

The two actors provided a virtual salute online since there was no official graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic and related safety precautions.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter deliver special SDHS message

In the 1989 sci-fi comedy movie Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Keanu Reeves plays Ted Logan and Alex Winter is Bill S. Preston, Esq., a pair of slacker guys use time travel to gather up historical figures for a class presentation. They didn’t attend a fictional school, though, as the two were members of San Dimas High.

On Wednesday, the duo was featured in a special presentation for the 2020 class of San Dimas High School, to let them know they were proud of their accomplishment.

SDHS posted a YouTube video to commemorate their graduating class members, with various images showing the students and athletes from the school.

At the 18:26 mark, a special message arrives in the video, courtesy of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

“We know that it’s a tough time right now and you’re having to do this virtual graduation. We want to wish you the best of luck moving forward,” Winter said in the virtual salute.

“Congratulations to the graduating class of 2020. Well done,” Reeves added in the message.

“San Dimas High School football does rule, but most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other,” Winter said, while Reeves added: “And party on!”

The message came during a time in which many major events and gatherings were postponed or canceled altogether due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus. Graduation ceremonies where students were handed their diploma were unable to go forth. That meant many schools had to hold virtual graduation ceremonies.

New Bill & Ted movie on the way

Reeves and Winter were part of the original Bill & Ted’s movie, along with the 1991 sequel, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

Like many classic films, they’ll be getting another movie this year. Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to release this summer.

The new movie takes a different direction as Bill and Ted get a visitor from the future who warns them they need to create a song to save all life on Earth and the entire universe. That has the pair scrambling to work with family, friends, and famous musicians to try to get the song done in 78 minutes.

In addition to the main stars, others in the cast include William Sadler, Samara Weaving, Kid Cudi, and Saturday Night Live star Beck Bennett. George Carlin will also be a part of the film through the use of repurposed archival footage from the first two Bill & Ted movies.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is slated for an August 2020 release date.