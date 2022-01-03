Katy Perry wore a blue latex dress while ‘partying hard’ with Orlando Bloom in Vegas

Katy Perry shared an image of her smooching Orlando Bloom on Instagram. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com//ImagePressAgency

Singer Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas Residency, called Katy Perry: Play, a few days ago, just in time to celebrate the New Year in the glamorous city. Joined by her fiance, Orlando Bloom, Perry had a “psychedelic” weekend filled with two showstopping outfits.

The mother-of-one will be performing her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas until March 29, 2022. To her fans’ excitement, her recently-revealed setlist includes throwback hits like Waking Up In Vegas and California Girls, as well as her latest singles Daisies and When I’m Gone.

Perry shows off New Years looks

Perry shared a series of images on her Instagram account, showing off two outfits. The first one is a long, blue latex dress with a high slit that extends up her thigh. She paired the outfit with a pair of blue gloves. In the first snap, she left a dark pink smooch on Bloom’s cheek as they embrace.

Bloom was dressed down in a red-and-black plaid vest over a white tee and dark gray jeans. Perry’s second outfit is a shimmery red two-piece. The outfit is accessorized with a matching mask and red circular earrings.

Tagging Bloom and photographer Taylor O’Sullivan in the images, Perry wrote, “we like to #PLAY hard / party hard thank u @wallysofficial @resortsworldlv for helping us with the latter and thank u @metamuseum / @jeffbeacher for making it psychedelic.”

Bloom also shared a series of images onto his Instagram account. He shared some pictures from Perry’s residency and other Vegas adventures to his 5.5 million followers. He captioned the images, “There’s a new act on the #vegas strip @katyperry so proud of you. Let’s all go #play HNY,” with the acronym at the end spelling out “Happy New Year.”

Perry’s residency is filled with eccentric outfits

Katy Perry: Play alludes to the singer’s “larger-than-life” personality. She appears as a doll surrounded by gigantic props. The singer has teased this set design on her social media accounts and the talk show Good Morning America.

However, Elle Magazine took a close look at her costume choices. The entertainment outlet broke down all of the show-stopping looks seen in her residency. They wrote, “Perry’s looks are a compliment to her incredible stage design, which include 20 foot tall mushrooms, giant cereal boxes, a snail she rides across the stage, and an enormous toilet well-supplied with massive toilet paper rolls.”

Katy Perry’s residency will play at Resorts World Las Vegas from December 29, 2021, to March 29, 2022.