American Idol is back, and for fans of the talent competition, that means a lot of new memorable moments from well-known judges like Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry.

Although the show just returned on Sunday, Katy has already done her part to create viral moments.

In one such moment, Katy invited a contestant to slap her in the face. The Dark Horse singer shared the interesting clip on her Instagram, where she has amassed 191 million followers.

The purpose of the clip was to drum up publicity for her ABC talent show, and it looked like she did her job.

If Katy’s latest clip was any indication, fans are in for an exciting season of American Idol.

In her caption, Katy said that fans must tune into the show to learn why she made such a bold statement.

Katy Perry makes a bold statement on American Idol premiere

The clip began with Katy saying, “I need you to come up here and slap me across the face as hard as you can.”

Katy’s statement wasn’t the only bold thing — she also rocked a daring ensemble.

As she made the odd request to an American Idol contestant, she wore a long sleeve shirt with distressed features that was semi-sheer. The black garment had a plunging neckline and expertly crafted material for a sultry yet chic look.

Katy paired the risque shirt with high-waisted black pants featuring a shiny finish and a silver zipper.

As for Katy’s makeup, she looked gorgeous, as always, with pink lips, dark eyeliner, and rosy cheeks. Her hair was parted in the center with a sleek and straight style, perfectly matching her ensemble.

Katy sported beautiful accessories, with chandelier earrings and multiple white gold rings, finished with a light-colored manicure.

Her caption read, “Idk you’ll just have to watch #americanidol rn.”

As she drums up publicity for Season 21 of the hit show, it will also be the perfect platform for Katy’s platforms, sneakers, and heels.

Katy Perry’s Katy Perry Collections

Katy Perry has found her niche with Katy Perry Collections, a clothing line she launched in 2017.

After the launch, the clothing line was silent for five years.

Katy told WWD, “I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time.”

The singer took on the challenge. Although the celebrity clothing company industry may be saturated, Katy has narrowed her focus to include shoes.

In 2022 Katy brought her brand back to life, dropping shoe collections with quirky designs like the gingerbread man shoe.

For Valentine’s Day 2023, Katy unveiled a Y2K-inspired line featuring Katy Perry Geli sandals.

A few delightful options include the Digital Lavender Donut sandal and the Vintage Pink Butterfly sandal, retailing for $58 on Katy’s website.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.