Katy Perry looks gorgeous in a red strapless dress with a plunging neckline and some holiday cheer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/starmaxinc.com

The holiday season has arrived, and Katy Perry had her hands full with her precious pup, a commemorative award, and some themed shoe designs.

Katy took to social media for a festive post that highlighted her clothing line and recent achievement.

The American Idol judge looked lovely in red, rocking a satin gown with her dog in hand.

Katy treated her 183 million Instagram followers to two pictures in her home, plus three festive shoe designs. She shared the images jointly with the IG account for her clothing line, Katy Perry Collections.

The Dark Horse singer wasn’t simply showing off her beauty.

As she revealed in a caption that accompanied the shots, her Christmas song, Cozy Little Christmas, went platinum, and she received a placard for the honor.

Katy Perry stuns in red for Christmas cheer

The first image showed Katy carrying her fluffy brown dog. She looked to the side and struck a pose with green walls and a magnificent chandelier serving as the backdrop.

She donned a strapless red gown made of beautiful satin material with fabric gathering at her waist to look like a massive ribbon.

Katy had a glamorous appearance, thanks partly to an elegant updo and diamond earrings. She accessorized with a sparkly diamond necklace, adding to the sophisticated vibe.

She rocked bright red lips, which perfectly matched her satin gown. Katy sported rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, and smoky eyes as she took her festive look to the next level.

The singer stood on stairs with silver heels peeking out from under her dress train.

Her caption read, “When🎄Cozy Little Christmas🎄 goes platinum, ya go platinum with the Dellilah Jingle too! #shoesdaytuesday 😘💚❤️.”

Katy referenced her holiday-themed shoes in the caption as well.

Katy Perry’s Katy Perry Collections shoes

Katy Perry launched her clothing line in 2017 and re-launched the brand this year. As fans can tell, the singer has focused on footwear, frequently promoting her shoe designs.

Although celebrity clothing lines have undoubtedly saturated the market, Katy has found her niche in the shoe world.

Katy’s designs have allowed her cute and quirky side to shine with designs like her gingerbread shoe.

Another shoe that Katy has promoted has been her Dellilah Jingle shoes.

The Dellilah Jingle shoe comes in red and black with a chunky gold heel and a festive bell so that everyone can hear the person walking and retails for $109 on Katy’s website.