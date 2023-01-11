Katy Perry looked stunning in a cowgirl outfit for a wild share as she gave a twist on the traditional western style, adding a pop singer flair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Katy Perry showed her country roots with a pop star twist with delightful results in a recent social media share.

Katy treated her 183 million Instagram followers to a jam-packed IG carousel featuring pictures in the mirror and videos from a carriage house.

The carousel also featured fake cowboy brawls as the ambiance was similar to a western outlaw bar.

Followers rewarded Katy for the share in the form of 369k likes and numerous comments.

Katy started the carousel by serving looks and looking fierce, posing against a wooden backdrop. She extended one arm in front of her and rested the other behind her. Simultaneously, she gazed at the camera and tilted her head.

The American Idol judge looked stunning in silver and black, sporting a sparkly ensemble with a black jumpsuit underneath. She added dangling silver earrings and a matching cowboy hat, turning up the western vibes for the look.

Katy Perry stuns and sparkles in cowgirl attire

The second shot showed Katy working her angles and striking a pose while also showing her beautiful makeup. She rocked a beautiful winged-eye liner with a smoky shadow and bronzed cheeks. She also sported a matte as she appeared to be in her element.

A swipe right revealed a band playing lively bluegrass music, with banjoes and violins making lovely music.

Another clip featured a cowboy and cowgirl engaged in a mock fight which was an entertaining watch.

Katy’s caption was cheeky with some wise advice. She wrote, “advice fer the new yer: don’t squat with yer spurs on buddy.”

Katy geotagged the Santa Barbara Carriage & Western Arts Museum in case fans were curious or wanted to visit the location.

The singer had some help with her outfit, which she acknowledged by tagging some of her stylists. Ash K Holm was her makeup artist, Rick Henry was her hair stylist, and Tatiana Waterford was responsible for the incredible outfit.

Needless to say, the California Gurls singer got a ton of favorable comments on the post. Actress Roma Downey wrote, “🤠❤️ so much fun 🤩,” and actress Mia Moretti wrote, “She said rhinestone cowgirl.”

There were also loads to fire and hearts-for-eyes emojis left in the comments section.



The singer is certainly no stranger to rocking the cowgirl look.

Last November, she nailed the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, with a gorgeous off-the-shoulder denim dress that had all the vibes of a western cowgirl. The dress looked to be made out of an old cowboy shirt.

She added a black cowgirl hat to complete the look.



Katy’s recent Instagram share was likely a welcome reprieve for Katy, who has been hard at work with her clothing line.