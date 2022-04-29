Katy Perry puts on busty display with Bill Clinton, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry gets busty with Bill Clinton and Orlando Bloom. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

A very busty Katy Perry talked about cryptocurrency with Bill Clinton, her husband Orlando Bloom, and other famous people.

Katy promoted financial literacy amongst women in the caption on Instagram. She encouraged women to get involved in the crypto space as she rubbed elbows with famous names in politics and entertainment.

Baha Mar in the Bahamas was the host of a Crypto Bahamas conference with SALT and FTX. Other than Bill, Katy, and Orlando, Steve Aoki and Tony Blair were present at the event.

Katy Perry hit the Bahamas with her husband Orlando Bloom, Bill Clinton, Tony Blair, and other public figures.

Katy wore a pink and black, zebra-striped ensemble that showed her curvy figure in the first photo. The zebra two-piece displayed Katy’s cleavage and toned tummy. The bright blue waters of the Caribbean were visible in the background. Katy’s long black tresses were in loose waves that blew in the ocean wind.

Katy provided documentation for the experience as Bill shook Tony Blair’s hand and looked over at Katy. Orlando laughed hysterically in the background as he was seemingly having a good time too. Bill also seemed to be having a good time as he smiled wide.

Katy tagged FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange she was promoting with the others.

She wrote in the caption, “LISTEN UP LADIES 📣 Did you know that women only make up 7% of the crypto world⁉️ WHY ARE WE SETTLING FOR CRYPTO CRUMBS 🤬 LETS GET THAT BAG OK 🚺🚀🚺 #educatebabes #financialliteracy #cryptobahamas.”

Pic credit: @katyperry/Instagram

Ironically, the popstar used the hashtag #finacialliteracy, but she eventually updated the hashtag to spell “financial literacy” correctly.

Katy Perry was traumatized by a John Mayer performance on American Idol

Worlds collided on a recent episode of American Idol where Katy Perry is a judge. A contestant on the show sang John Mayer, and Katy had quite a reaction.

Contestant Noah Thompson sang John Mayer’s Heartbreak Warfare, and Katy said that the contestant should Wikipedia her.

Katy and John dated from 2012 to 2014, and her “trauma” was a reference to reliving her ex’s music.

Katy said jokingly, after the performance, that she would need an extra hour of therapy. Luckily, Katy is now in a happy relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, and the two share a daughter. But it seems that John Mayer made an impact on her life.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.