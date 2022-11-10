Katy Perry turns many heads in her full denim attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

All eyes were on Katy Perry as she sported a full denim ensemble during a recent outing.

The 38-year-old pop singer attended the 56th Annual CMA Awards which had been hosted by country star Luke Bryan and Quarterback hall-of-Famer, Peyton Manning.

Katy certainly lured in all wondering eyes with this attire, as her denim look was undoubtedly a show-stopper.

The pop star is known for her extravagant looks and eccentric wardrobe and this ensemble perfectly fit the bill.

The singer posed for an array of photographs before the event and she effortlessly glowed in every single shot.

Katy smiled and laughed away as she seemed to thoroughly enjoy her night at the country award show.

Katy Perry is beautiful in her blue denim

The pop sensation rocked an off-the-shoulder, denim Marques’ Almeida jumpsuit that featured a beautiful bow placed at her waist.

The top of the jumpsuit was an incredibly low-cut style that left most of her chest uncovered while it resembled a corset-like fit.

The bottom of the jumpsuit on the other hand reflected a wide-legged denim design as it flared out toward the end of her legs, leaving just a little room for her heels to pop out.

She accessorized with a beautiful Mikimoto choker, a dazzling diamond ring, and some silver drop earrings and then finalized it with a pair of embellished pointed-toe pumps.

Katy’s long, dark hair looked incredibly silky and smooth as it beautifully flowed down past her shoulders.

Her makeup was flawless, as it perfectly complemented the overall tone of the fit. She went for a bold, smokey look along her eyelids and paired it with some long lashes. She added a touch of blush and bronzer along her cheeks then finalized it with a pinkish-nude lip.

It goes without saying that the fit was certainly a nod to Britney Spear’s full denim ensemble that she wore for the 2001 VMAs.

Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards. Pic credit: @ABC

Katy Perry partners with Lego

Katy Perry is certainly a woman of diversity, especially when it comes to streamlining new ideas and further conquering her recent endeavors.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer teamed up and further partnered with the infamous Lego company as she was featured in their new ad.

Katy Perry appeared in the cute clip while she asked her young co-stars a variety of different questions as they then went on to sing her hit song, Firework.

She styled in a red and blue Lego dress that featured white Lego sleeves and further paired it with yellow latex gloves.

The singer looked absolutely stunning in the Lego fit as she encapsulated the whole fun, kiddish look perfectly.

Fans certainly enjoyed the fun clip as well as it secured over 86k likes.