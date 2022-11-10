Katy Perry leaves little to the imagination in a denim dress with a plunging neckline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KGC-11/starmaxinc.com

Katy Perry made quite the fashion statement at the CMAs last night when she stepped out on the red carpet wearing a denim two-piece.

Katy has long been known for her eccentric fashion choices, which she definitely nailed it with her latest look.

Katy was on hand for the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan, who was joined by Peyton Manning. This was the second big awards show in Nashville over the past few days, with the BMI Awards held just a few days prior.

The latest event brought out top names in music and entertainment, including Jessica Chastain and Carrie Underwood, who were in attendance for the big night in country music.

Katy shared her look on Instagram before going in front of the paparazzi and, eventually, watching the CMAs.

Her two-part post saw Katy trying out her modeling skills as she struck a few poses in front of a beige curtain.

Katy’s 178 million followers were among the first to see her stunning denim look. Her followers rewarded her with 700k likes and counting.

Katy Perry chooses denim from CMA appearance

The denim two-piece was the perfect blend of sexy and fun, and it turned heads on the red carpet.

The corset top hugged Katy’s curves in all the right places, and the flared jeans showed off her killer legs. Katy’s denim top featured black side panels, adding a sleek touch to the country look.

She completed the look with layers of jewelry, including a prominently placed silver cross. She sported multiple bracelets in different shades and silver dangling earrings.

Katy’s long dark tresses were styled in a half-up, half-down fashion with loose curls cascading down her back.

Katy rocked soft glam makeup with smoky eyes and a matte lip.

Katy’s caption read, “🎶😍 You knew one day I would make a living outta singing ’bout you 😍 🎶 #CMAawards are LIVE TONIGHT on @abcnetwork 8p/7p Central.”

As Katy showed her boots were made for walking, the singer has also relaunched her fashion brand with a new show collection.

Katy Perry relaunches Katy Perry Collections

Over the spring, Katy released a stylish line of shoewear.

She launched Katy Perry Collections in 2017 but had not released a new line in five years.

Katy returned with a bang with her spring-themed shoe collection, featuring 19 new styles.

She told WWD, “I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness, or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time.”

Luckily for Katy’s fans, she chose the latter.