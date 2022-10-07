Katy Perry in white bathrobe celebrates mushrooms

Singer Katy Perry is getting psychedelic as she celebrates her favorite fungus. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Katy Perry rocked a white robe with a message as the songstress showed her love for mushrooms.

The Dark Horse singer shared a joint post with Twila Fine Jewelry for a collaboration that she explained briefly in the caption.

She treated her 174 million Instagram fans and followers to a stacked carousel full of content for viewing pleasure.

The first video featured Katy in a monogrammed white robe as she posted from Las Vegas, where she has a residency. Katy was decked out in jewelry representing her residency and moments that were near and dear to her heart.

Katy rocked her signature glammed-up look with winged eyeliner, false lashes, and rosy cheeks. She also had a bold berry pout and white lines underneath her dark liner. Her dark hair featured a headband and curled ends, adding to the glamorous look.

She began the video, “Hi guys! We’re back at Play in Las Vegas. It’s my last run of 2022, and to commemorate and celebrate my last run, I have actually created a beautiful little jewelry line that has Play written all over it. Some of it is fine, some of it is affordable, you choose how you wanna sparkle.”

Katy Perry promotes mushroom-jewelry inspired by Play

She continued, “But first off, look at this fine mushroom,” as she gestured to the necklaces around her neck. She explained that her mushroom pendant was “super big,” and her charm necklace featured daisies.

Next, Katy pulled out a display featuring a few different pieces representing moments from her Play residency. She showed a bottle tab from a soda can, another mushroom, a rocking horse, a snail, and a mini Katy.

Her caption read, “ok… so i did a cutie #PLAY🍄 collab with @twilatruefinejewelry and now you can ✨charm✨ your friends with all your PLAY accessories! Weeee! Get yours at the link in bio 🤸🏻‍♀️.”

The singer completed her sales pitch by reminding fans of the upcoming holiday season and extending her love to fans.

Katy Perry’s Play residency wraps up

Katy Perry began her Las Vegas residency, which has been a smashing success.

The singer has a tour date tonight in Vegas and a few more in the upcoming week before she wraps up the 2022 concert series in Las Vegas.

The last date for Play is October 22.

One month later, Katy heads to Tokyo, Japan, where she has two concert dates– the last two of the year.