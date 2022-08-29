Katy Perry in curve-hugging gown hits treadmill in heels

Katy Perry is rocking a blue sequin ball gown while she cleans and hits the treadmill. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Katy Perry still has it as she poses on a cruise in a gorgeous, curve-hugging dress with blue sequins and a thigh-slit.

The American Idol judge shared a short video aboard a cruise ship where she did typical things, such as sweeping and hitting the treadmill.

The Dark Horse singer was a vision with her long dark locks in a center part and soft curls.

She rocked a curve-hugging gown with a halterneck that flattered her figure. The sparkly, blue gown featured a cinched waist and dangerously high thigh-slit, which showed off her long legs.

Katy wore silver dangling earrings, adding an extra sparkle to the look.

The singer paired the blue gown with metallic silver shoes as the color-coordinated songstress to the outfit to the next level.

After posing for a moment and hitting some angles, the pop star began engaging in random cruise board activities.

Her caption read, “just doing godmother things on the #NorwegianPrima@norwegiancruiseline 🤝✨🧚‍♀️.”

Katy Perry loves apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is touted for the health benefits it provides. Katy Perry is a huge fan of the elixir, and she adds it to her drinking water and rinses her vegetables with it. Katy explained to Prevention, “My mother made me drink it every day, but now it’s a staple for me.”

She revealed that Patricia Bragg of Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar bought her her first guitar at age 13.

Katy also shared that ACV helped bring her together with her now-husband, Orlando Bloom.

According to Katy, she took a bottle of water, with ACV, on her first date with Orlando. She said about her bottle of water, “It was kind of cloudy because it had apple cider vinegar in it. He had his water in his car and it had apple cider vinegar in it!”

Katy Perry doesn’t love working out

Katy had to be in top shape to hit the stage consistently for her Las Vegas residency. As such, she upped her workout game, hitting the gym three to five times a week.

“My exercise routine is being half late to the workout because I hate working out,” Katy joked to the Wall Street Journal via ET.

Katy continued, “Right now, I’m gearing up for a big residency at the end of the year in Las Vegas, so I’m back in the gym about three to five times a week, but really it is about strength training and weights.”

Leg five of Katy’s Las Vegas residency, called Play, concludes in October.