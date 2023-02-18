Some things never go out of style, like animal print, and Katy Perry just unveiled a stunning new look featuring lots of zebra.

Katy had a late show appearance and, of course, she dressed to impress.

The I Kissed a Girl singer sat down with fellow judge Lionel Richie to promote the upcoming season of American Idol on Jimmy Kimmel Live. While on the show, Katy and Lionel told amusing anecdotes to create a buzz for the talent competition.

With promotions heating up, it only made sense for Katy to serve up a fashion win.

To accomplish this goal, Katy wore a few of the world’s top designers, including The Attico and Paris Texas.

She paired a halter with her zebra print skirt, adding thigh-high boots for a perfect outfit. Katy shared the ab-revealing outfit on her Instagram, where many of her 191 million followers showed her love in the form of likes.

Katy Perry rocks animal print before Jimmy Kimmel Live

The three-part post showed Katy before the appearance as she worked her angles and had a good time.

The Dark Horse singer wore the ultra-trendy brand The Attico, rocking a zebra print skirt from the Spring 2023 collection. She wore the Cloe wrap mini skirt in white and black, with jacquard logo lining, retailing for $850.

Katy paired the skirt with a halter by The Attico, wearing the Helen Black, Silver, and Pink Top. The intricately designed top had metal sequins and chains, retailing for $1,890.

Katy wore the incredible Stiletto Over The Knee Boot by Paris Texas. The black calf suede over-the-knee boots retail for $980 and feature leg-lengthening details.

For accessories, Katy rocked a pair of stacked silver hoops, allowing her loud ensemble to take all the attention.

The mother of one tagged her designer, Tatiana Waterford, who created her fabulous outfit.

Katy’s caption read, “story time with Uncle @lionelrichie on @jimmykimmellive tonight okaaaay tune in tonight cause we’re always unhinged 🤸🏻‍♀️ PS watch @americanidol on Sunday!”

Fans can check out Katy on ABC Sunday for the new season of American Idol.

Katy Perry celebrated Dry January with De Soi

Katy was one of many to celebrate Dry January — a month without drinking to start the new year on the right foot.

During Dry January, people willingly abstain from alcohol, substituting other fun beverages.

Luckily for Katy, she had an alcohol alternative, thanks to De Soi, the company she co-founded with Morgan McLachlan.

A few tasty De Soi beverages include the Golden Hour aperitif made with maca and L-theanine and Purple Lune with blackberry nectar, vanilla oak, and rose petals.

The singer told Women’s Health magazine that De Soi’s message perfectly aligned with hers.

She explained, “Maintaining health and wellness, mind, body, and spirit — that’s my ethos.”

Fans can purchase De Soi for $25 on the website or the Go Puff app.