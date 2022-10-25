Katy Perry wears a skintight brown dress and stands on a couch as she shows off her style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Katy Perry showed off her fashion sense as she stood on a couch in a skintight brown dress.

The Dark Horse singer shared a photo with her 176 million Instagram followers — going viral for a different reason. A clip of Katy circulated over the weekend that showed the singer as if she had some sort of wardrobe malfunction.

However, the clip was old news for the singer, who announced a collaboration with a fashion label, About You.

She represented her new launch as she posed in her designs and highlighted her killer legs.

Katy revealed that fans could purchase her upcoming collaboration on November 2. For now, fans would have to settle for a photo that featured a look from the collection.

The singer sported a long-sleeve brown dress with a vegan-leather material. The gown cinched Katy’s waist and featured ruching throughout the garment.

Katy Perry stuns in skintight brown dress

Katy stood on a white couch featuring floral designs as she wore ankle-high boots with brown, chunky heels.

Katy rocked her signature soft glam makeup with glossy lips and false lashes.

Katy’s dark locks featured a center part and loose waves which cascaded down her back. She let her arms fall to each side as she looked into the distance.

Her caption read, “You guys! A STAND out collection from moi and @aboutyou is coming Nov 2 🎉 #katyperryaboutyou.”

The caption was clever, of course, because Katy stood on a couch, giving a double meaning to the phrase.

Katy Perry has a malfunction during concert

A clip of Katy Perry quickly went viral over the weekend as the singer struck a pose in a Las Vegas concert.

One user even shared the clip and believed they showed evidence of Katy Perry being a clone.

However, while Katy struck a pose, her eye began twitching and was stuck.

Katy Perry clone malfunction pic.twitter.com/3X9fh3m1QO — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) October 23, 2022

One user had a logical explanation for Katy’s unusual appearance. The Twitter user wrote, “Nah it’s when you get a twitchy eye that sometimes closes. Esp when tired. Pressing the temple stops it. I get it. I’m not a clone lol.”

Katy’s tiredness would make sense because she has been performing for her Resorts World Theatre residency, Katy Perry: PLAY.

Another Twitter user responded the explanation with a joking remark, writing, “That’s definitely something a clone would say.”

Katy has yet to address the viral clip, which also could have been her eyelash glue getting stuck and causing her frozen appearance.