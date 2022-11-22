Katy Perry performed for a good cause in a place that was near and dear to her heart. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_Bukley

Katy Perry served looks before a performance in Tokyo over the weekend, and it was clear that the fashion-forward city influenced the singer’s style.

The singer traveled far to be part of the Japanese event to celebrate culture.

Katy shared two of her skintight looks on Instagram for her 180 million followers.

The American Idol judge chose pink and purple ensembles, opting to go colorful for the True Colors Festival.

Both of Katy’s outfits were made of latex as the singer delivered feminine vibes to her adoring fans.

Katy began her carousel of photos in a pink latex inflatable puffer jacket by AVELLANO.

Katy Perry gives latex looks at True Colors Festival

Katy paired the pink ensemble with pink winged eyeliner that perfectly matched her outfit. Her hair featured a half-up, half-down style with trendy space buns and pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Katy’s fabulous jacket and dress combo debuted as part of the AVELLANO Spring 2023 collection and has a retail cost of $3,470.

A swipe right revealed Katy’s second ensemble, which was another latex look, only this one in purple. She went skintight in light purple with a high-waisted skirt featuring beautiful shades of lavender and a silk finish. The Dark Horse singer completed the look with close-toed pumps.

Katy also directly addressed fans in one part of the post.

She said, “Hey, True Colors, I just wanna say thank you so much for bringing me out. I had an incredible time; I was so inspired.”

The singer tried out her foreign language skills, saying thank you to fans in Japanese.

As fans could see from Katy’s latest share, the singer has demonstrated a flare for all things fashion. For that reason, Katy’s decision to launch a fashion line wasn’t much of a surprise.

Katy Perry’s clothing line Katy Perry Collections

Katy first released her clothing line Katy Perry Collections in 2017, but the brand remained dormant for some time.

As Katy told WWD, she had the choice to let her collection die, but she chose to keep it alive.

Katy said, “I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness, or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time.”

She launched a new line last spring that focused solely on shoewear. The latest launch of shoewear featured 19 styles in beach and floral.

Fans can purchase the looks at Macy’s, Nordstrom, or Katy’s website.