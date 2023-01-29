Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr showed how beautiful co-parenting could be as the two struck a pose on a red carpet over the weekend.

Both ladies had Orlando Bloom in common, with Miranda married to the Pirates of the Caribbean star from 2010 to 2013. Miranda and Orlando share a son, Flynn, 12.

Meanwhile, Katy and Orlando welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. The Dark Horse singer and the actor have remained together after getting engaged in 2019.

However, having the same baby daddy hasn’t stifled the friendship between Miranda and Katy.

The beauties were on hand for the 20th Annual G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles yesterday.

The purpose of the fundraiser was to promote Australian excellence in the United States. As an Australian native, Miranda fit the bill, earning an award. Miranda received the Excellence in the Arts award, presented by none other than Katy.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr attend 20th Annual G’Day USA Arts Gala

Katy was a vision in a Zimmerman ensemble with a metallic bralette and a high-waisted skirt. Her dark locks were in an updo, with pieces of her bangs framing her famous face.

The singer rocked feminine makeup with rosy blush, shimmery eyeshadow, and lavish lashes.

Miranda looked gorgeous, accompanied by her husband, Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel. She wore a strapless white gown with ruching and a midi hem.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr pose together. Pic credit: BACKGRID

The Victoria’s Secret model donned elegant makeup with dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips. Miranda’s hair had a side part, with soft waves cascading past her shoulders.

The ladies took center stage as paparazzi clamored to take their photo.

Katy Perry supports KORA Organics

Once inside, Katy continued her support for Miranda.

The singer revealed that Miranda’s brand, KORA Organics, played a big role in getting her red carpet ready. She shared a picture on her Instagram Stories as she held a jar of KORA Organics.

Pic credit: @katyperry/Instagram

Katy held one of Miranda’s most popular products, the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. Each container of Turmeric Glow Moisturizer

contains a botanical blend of Turmeric, Noni Fruit, and Licorice. The product promises to brighten and hydrate and retails for $60.

Miranda created KORA Organics after her mother’s cancer diagnosis.

She wrote in a recent Instagram post, “Our skin is our largest organ and what we put on it soaks in! That’s why I created @koraorganics using certified organic ingredients. All of our products follow the strictest global standards of safety for healthy, and glowing skin.”

Katy certainly glowed on the red carpet, as did Miranda, showing the product might be the secret.