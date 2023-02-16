American Idol fans have a lot to be excited about because the show they love dearly is returning for a new season.

And to celebrate the new season, it was time for the famous personalities who have appeared on the show to do some promotional activities.

One such promotional activity featured Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Ryan Seacrest while filming a publicity shot.

As fans could see, the upcoming series of American Idol was sure to be a treat.

The post appeared on social media yesterday for an Instagram page hosted by American Idol, but Katy also shared it on her page.

The caption read, “Is it possible for @katyperry, @lukebryan, @lionelrichie and @ryanseacrest to have any more fun?! Check out these bloopers from our marketing shoot. #AmericanIdol.”

During the video, the stars fumbled their lines and laughed at their mistakes.

It was an all-around enjoyable clip that is sure to get people excited for the new season, which airs on ABC on Sunday, February 19.

Katy Perry prepares for the upcoming American Idol season

The I Kissed a Girl singer certainly stood out from the crowd, looking fabulous in a sparkly dress while running her lines.

Katy looked gorgeous in a silver flapper gown with a plunging neckline and stylish tassels while she stood on a soundstage with her coworkers.

She paired the silver dress with strappy heels and a sparkly necklace.

As for her hair, she had her dark tresses in an elegant updo with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

Katy donned bright red lips, and shimmery eye makeup, looking ready to shoot.

The fiancee of Orlando Bloom has become an integral part of American Idol. But she also has other things going on, including multiple business ventures. Additionally, Katy has a Las Vegas residency called, Play.

When Katy isn’t entertaining the masses, you might find her strategizing for her clothing collection.

Katy Perry’s Katy Perry Collections shoes

Katy created her self-titled clothing line, Katy Perry Collections, in 2017.

But after launching the line, things went dormant. Katy had a serious decision to make, and she explained her thought process to WWD.

She revealed, “I had the opportunity to either let my brand kind of slowly fade away into nothingness or take on the challenge and bet on myself, as I do most of the time.”

Luckily for fans, Katy chose the latter option.

Katy has pivoted into shoewear as her top-selling product.

She just dropped a Y2K-inspired line called Katy Perry Geli sandals. The PVC recycled shoes have fun colors like Digital Lavender Donut and Vintage Pink Butterfly, retailing for $58 on Katy’s website.