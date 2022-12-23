Katie Sigmond is gorgeous as she poses for the camera in her stunning white dress. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond made the internet buzz as she served one of her most iconic looks yet.

The multi-talented celeb certainly surprised her fans as she shared an array of breathtaking photos from one of her latest photoshoots.



The young star took to Instagram as she gifted her 3 million viewers with the shots.

Katie, who looked to be thoroughly enjoying herself, slayed in a complete sequin-embellished dress.

The masterfully crafted dress hugged Katie’s body perfectly as it accentuated her toned physique.

The dress featured a stunning cutout design that left most of the model’s back uncovered.

Katie Sigmond dazzles in white sequins

The full-length gown also featured a strap around her neck which offered Katie much support while she posed away in the glitzy piece.

She accessorized with all gold accessories as she wore an assortment of gold bracelets and rings and some small hoop earrings.

Her blonde locks were carefully styled into an elegant loose bun, while some strands of hair were purposefully placed along the sides of her cheeks.

Katie’s makeup looked flawless for the shots as she went for a bold look around her eyes while she wore long lashes and shimmery eyeshadow across her lids. She then added light touches of blush and bronzer while she completed the heavenly look by wearing a bright red hue across her lips.

Katie looked phenomenal as she executed this iconic look with absolute ease and elegance.

She simply captioned the post, “have you dreamin.”

Katie Sigmond shares her fitness journey and daily workout routines

The fitness enthusiast is known for her active and fit lifestyle, as she’s always shared her journey along the way.

In one of her many Instagram Stories, Katie has a specific highlight just for her fitness videos.

In the compilation of pictures and videos, Katie is captured giving her fans a step-by-step demonstration of some of her intense training sessions.

In one of the short video clips, Katie positioned herself up in the air as she held on tightly to the workout equipment above her. She then went ahead and demonstrated her hard-hitting core workout for the day.

Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

While Katie was training, she wore an all-black athletic fit that she paired with some classic white sneakers.

Her hair was tied back into a ponytail as she intently focused on the ab circuit in front of her.

Fans can find even more training tips and tricks on Katie’s Instagram, where she constantly posts her workout sessions in hopes that it will motivate her fans to do the same.