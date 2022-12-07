Katie Sigmond looks stunning in her teeny pink bikini. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond basked in the sunlight as she recently enjoyed a little beach therapy.

The blonde bombshell was spotted relaxing by the beautiful blue ocean water as she tagged the Bahamas in her most recent share.

The former soccer player has transferred her talents onto other endeavors lately, which have included modeling, while also further indulging in a variety of other exhilarating sports.

Katie has shared these other endeavors on her Instagram where she keeps her 3 million followers in the loop at all times.



The athlete has gifted her followers with endless epic shots as she does a great job at encapsulating her adventures and bubbly personality through timeless photos.

In her latest share, Katie demonstrated just that.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie Sigmond stuns in her bikini while in the Bahamas

Katie looked effortlessly stunning as she posed along the dock while the baby blue ocean water looked like a painting in the background.

As the athlete sat on the dock, she sported a baby pink bikini set. The top of the set reflected the look of a cropped tank that featured a lovely cutout design along her side.

She paired the top with the matching bottoms as they gently rested along her hips, accentuating her toned physique.

She accessorized with a simple pair of silver hoop earrings as her long blonde locks flowed in the breeze behind her.

Given the current vibes presented in the picture, it only made sense for Katie to sport a more natural, makeup-free face.

Either way, the young star looked flawless as she enjoyed her sunny getaway.

Katie Sigmond teams up with Full Send in preparation for their new launch

In another recent post, the blonde beauty teamed up with Full Send clothing as she modeled in different pieces from their new launch.

Full Send is the perfect place to shop for holiday-themed attire as they have an array of fun Christmas sweaters that everyone can enjoy.

In the first slide of the promotional post, Katie posed in one of their oversized sweaters, which featured white snowflakes and red reindeer across the top.

Katie looked stunning as she threw her hair up into a bun for the shot while she looked out in the distance.

She simply captioned the post, “FULLSEND holiday drop is now live on fullsend.com 🤍🤍.”

The Full Send holiday drop is now available to purchase online and features continuous sales throughout the month.