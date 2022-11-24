Katie Sigmond stunned in a golf outfit. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Standing up on the green at Topgolf in skintight black shorts! It’s a birdie, it’s a par, no, it’s… Katie Sigmond!

The health-conscious fitness model took to the California venue to work out her golf swing, wearing a chunky red Harvard sweatshirt and thigh-skimming spandex shorts.

The share included a video showing off her sculpted physique and flawless form as she sent the ball 143 yards.

She tied her hair back in a casual low bun with a center part, leaving a few strands out to frame her beautiful face.

Katie completed the golf-inspired outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and high-top Nike sneakers.

She captioned the sporty share with a comment about her club choice, saying, “promise it’s rigged🙄.”

Katie Sigmond shared gym workout video in skintight spandex and sports bra

Katie’s perfectly round derriere didn’t just happen on its own, and thankfully she’s shared tips and tricks for those looking to get strong and build muscle.

The sizzling social media star posted an Instagram Story that showed a portion of her standard gym workout routine.

She could be seen rocking a white sports bra with skintight spandex legging as she performed weighted hip thursts against a flat surface.

Of course, those just starting their fitness journey should opt for a lighter option than Katie demonstrated, as she could be seen lifting eight 32-pound weights, equal to 256 pounds total!

Staying practical in her workout attire, Katie tied her hair back in yet another trademark low bun and donned a crisp pair of white sneakers.

She chose She Will by Lil Wayne as her motivational gym tune for the post.

Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond thanked fans for three million in figure-flattering loungewear

Katie took to Instagram last week with a carousel of photos showing her fit frame in flattering loungewear to celebrate reaching a new follower milestone.

The gorgeous fitness model glanced back over her shoulder in a skintight white lace-trimmed tank top and comfy cream-colored pants that clung to her every curve.

She added delicate gold jewelry for a touch of glam and wore her long blonde tresses half-up, half-down in tight, tumbling waves.

She captioned the steamy share, “thank y’all for 3 million🤍.”

It may be the season of giving, but Katie celebrates year-round, as she frequently graces her followers with jaw-dropping shares.

So, if you want more inspirational health, fitness, sports, and modeling content, stay tuned!