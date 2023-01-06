Katie Sigmond is stunning in black lace as she poses in the bathroom for what she calls her “night routine.” Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond looked gorgeous in her bathroom as she struck a pose from the comforts of her Newport Beach, California home.

The influencer has gained quite a following, thanks in part to viral videos that show off her swing.

When Katie isn’t busy swinging her golf club, you might find her hitting the gym or striking a pose in her underwear, as she did in her latest social media share.

Katie has continued to move away from her viral TikTok littering moment at the Grand Canyon. Her latest post may be just what she had in mind as she distracts fans from the incident.

Katie treated her 3.1 million Instagram followers to a set of bathroom pictures as she wore black underwear and a bralette. Katie’s followers rewarded her efforts, flooding her page with 340k likes and countless comments.

Katie’s caption read, “night routine,” with a red set of lips as an emoji.

Katie Sigmond in black lace for a bathroom shoot

Katie started the carousel strong with her back arched and facing the camera. She wore black high-waisted underwear with sheer mesh decorating the garment. She paired the black underwear with a matching bralette with spaghetti straps and lace detailing.

The second picture looked quite similar to the first, but Katie tilted her head slightly, giving a different look.

Katie placed one hand on her spaghetti strap, showing a pearly-white manicure. She also revealed her gold bangle bracelet in the process. On Katie’s other wrist, she wore a massive gold watch.

Katie’s blonde locks were parted in the center with a low bun.

She wore soft-glam makeup with rosy cheeks, mascara, and glossy lipstick.

The pictures were flirty and fun, which could also describe Katie’s online personality.

Because of Katie’s fun personality and significant social media following, some brands pay her to promote their products.

Katie Sigmond promotes Full Send

One brand that picked Katie to promote its products was Full Send and she’s been doing a good job.

For those out of the loop, Full Send is a merchandise line by the Nelk Boys.

The brand, which has been around for more than a decade, features colorful garments and Supreme-like drops with collector items.

Katie promoted a special holiday drop with the Full Send version of an ugly sweater. However, Katie looked anything but ugly as she modeled the item along with other pieces from the brand.

Katie’s caption for the post read, “FULLSEND holiday drop is now live on fullsend.com.”

As Katie turns a new page and looks ahead to 2023, the future looks bright for the influencer.