Katie Sigmond is enjoying a late morning as she lounges in a bed wearing pajamas and taking pictures of herself. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond enjoyed a late morning from the comforts of her plush bed and documented her experience on social media.

The influencer lounged in her bed, rocking cheeky underwear as she snapped a few selfies for her 3.1 million Instagram followers.

The two-part IG carousel featured Katie looking comfy in a gray tank top with matching underwear. She posed on her stomach with her legs in the air as she pursed her lips.

Katie’s final post of 2022 featured a casual and cute vibe.

Her platinum hair was in a low bun, with pieces of her bangs framing her face.

The blonde beauty geotagged Newport Beach, California, the place she has called home for years.

Her caption read, “late morning,” as she kept things simple.

Although this post was not sponsored, Katie gets paid to post and promote brands.

Katie Sigmond promotes Full Send

One such brand is Full Send, a clothing line she hawked in November.

Full Send, a merchandise line by Nelk Boys, features colorful garments with fashionable logos and Supreme-like drops.

Katie’s popularity has grown rapidly in the past year, and she seemed like a natural fit to front the trendy brand.

Katie promoted a holiday-inspired merchandise drop, striking a few poses from her home in Newport Beach.

Katie’s Full Send promotional post received 488k likes as the blonde beauty showed the scope of her influence.

The post was also a nice distraction from Katie’s major snafu involving a viral TikTok at the Grand Canyon.

Katie, who has taken a page from Paige Spiranac’s book, has carved out a niche in the golf world by recording her swing in skimpy ensembles.

In October, Katie used the natural beauty of the Grand Canyon to create a viral golfing video.

However, what Katie thought would be an innocent post, turned into a big scandal.

Katie Sigmond called out by Grand Canyon National Park Service

Katie’s Grand Canyon golf moment quickly went viral for the wrong reason, and the golfer and influencer received a ton of criticism for her TikTok antics.

One such detractor was an Instagram page for the Grand Canyon National Park Service.

The IG account called out Katie’s swing for being reckless and dangerous.

The caption read, in part, “Charges and a court appearance for the individual are pending. Throwing objects over the rim of the canyon is not only illegal but can also endanger hikers and wildlife who may be below.”

In addition to the public reprimand, Insider reported that Katie was fined $285 for hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

An old adage says that there is no such thing as bad press, and whether that statement holds true in Katie’s case remains to be seen.