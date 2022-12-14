Katie Sigmond is enjoying a casual couch day in California while lounging in cheeky underwear. Pic credit: @katiesigmond/Instagram

Katie Sigmond may be facing legal troubles, but she looked carefree and casual as she lounged on a couch and documented the process.

As Katie revealed in her caption for the social media post, she had just awoken from a nap and decided to snap a selfie.

Katie treated her 3 million Instagram followers to the couch picture as she lounged on her belly wearing underwear and a t-shirt.

For those unaware, Katie became well-known for her stunning face and excellent golf form. She paired her classic good looks and athletic prowess to create riveting content on her TikTok page that gave Paige Spiranac a run for her money. Katie’s background has shown the blonde bombshell in exotic locales, with her golf club in hand.

However, Katie ran into trouble last month when she hit a golf ball into the Grand Canyon to get likes. Hitting a ball into the Grand Canyon got Katie the wrong kind of attention from law enforcement.

Katie addressed the viral incident for the first time a few days ago, and now it appears she wants to move on from the event.

Katie’s strategy of posting pictures in her underwear might distract fans from the unfortunate incident, which has become a legal matter.

Katie Sigmond lounges in underwear for a post-nap selfie

Katie’s latest selfie was taken at her swanky Newport Beach home. She placed one hand in her hair, with her blonde locks cascading to one side.

The golfer appeared serious as she struck a pose and folded her legs behind her.

She kept things casual with a black t-shirt and a bare face. Katie’s makeup-free mug allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Katie spiced things up with her cheeky pink underwear featuring frills around the edges.

She donned layered necklaces and bracelets for the casual couch ensemble.

Her caption read, ” post nap💤.”

Katie Sigmond’s workout routines

A quick trip to Katie’s Instagram showed that the athlete loves fitness. She even has part of her IG page dedicated to all things exercise.

Katie’s videos feature the athlete spending a lot of time on her glutes.

One clip showed the athlete using her body to lift an impressive 305 pounds.

Katie did three reps of a weighted hip thrust, working her gluteus maximum, gluteus minimum, and quadriceps.

Meanwhile, as the old saying goes, there is no such thing as bad press. Time will tell if the adage holds true for Katie following her Grand Canyon golfing snafu.