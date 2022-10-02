Katie Holmes stuns in white dress for Paris Fashion Week

Katie Holmes rocks a white fringe dress at Paris Fashion Week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/StarMaxWorldwide

Katie Holmes was angelic as ever while attending the recent Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Dawson’s Creek actress, 43, showed up to the event in style wearing the new Chloé’s Resort 2023 collection.

She shared a set of photos on Instagram that had her showing off her outfit both inside and outside, where Holmes opted to add in a double-breasted black blazer.

At the base of her look was a white leather dress that featured a netting design and fringe at the bottom. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and the bottom fell just below the actress’ calves.

To accessorize her fashion week look, Holmes added in a simple black handbag and a pair of matching brogues with a brown trim.

Holmes opted for a simple hairstyle that consisted of a middle part and loose waves, allowing her leather look to take center stage at the show.

Katie Holmes rocks a white leather dress for Paris Fashion Week

Holmes took to her caption to thank the French luxury fashion house for the opportunity to attend their show. “Thank you @chloe for having me to your beautiful show in Paris,” she wrote.

Holmes also used her caption to shout out photographer Edouard Plongeon, makeup artist Hung Vanngo, and hairstylist Jennifer Yepez.

She also informed her followers that the photos were shot for her feature in Vogue, which she linked in her bio.

Katie Holmes talks about her personal simple style

In her new Vogue feature, Holmes said she was a big fan of the brand and went in depth about how much she appreciates Gabriela Hearst, the current creative director for Chloé, for her sustainable designs.

“There’s this marriage between great design and the incredible consciousness about sustainability,” Holmes stated. “It’s something that’s very important and I think Gabriela is doing it at such a high level.”

Holmes also went into detail about her own personal style, saying she keeps a classic approach to fashion during her day-to-day wear. “I like taking risks and having fun with fashion but I tend to gravitate towards simple design and things that are very meaningful,” she said.

She added that she tends to re-use her favorite pieces, as she believes it’s important to have good staple pieces in her closet that will stand the “test of time.”

All-in-all, the actress claimed to simply be a “jeans girl at heart.”