Katie Holmes stuns on the cover of Glamour’s April 2023 issue.

The actress got candid about her personal life and acting career in the cover story interview with the publication.

In the stunning cover photo, Holmes had a white background for a backdrop and wore a plunging black, white, and gold Gabriela Hearst dress with balloon sleeves that came off her shoulders.

The Dawson’s Creek star accessorized the look with her signature nosering and dangling gold Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings.

For her glam by MUA Genevieve Herr, Holmes went with nude lipstick and light rose blush that highlighted her cheekbones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holmes shared some of the photos from the Glamour shoot and spoke candidly about her career in the interview.

Katie Holmes stuns for Glamour and opens up about Dawson’s Creek fame

In the second slide, she posed for an eccentric shot wearing a Michael Kors Collection coat along with a Dion Lee dress and Khaite shoes.

Holmes shared the photos with her Instagram followers and gave credit to the team behind the cover shoot.

In the third and final snap from the cover photo shoot share, the 44-year-old looked sensational in a yellow sleeveless Bevza dress that featured cut-outs around the waist.

In this outfit, Holmes accessorized with Jennifer Fisher earrings, a Sophie Buhai ring, and Ariana Boussard-Reifel bracelets.

Holmes rocketed to fame as a teenager due to her role in Dawson’s Creek. In the interview with Glamour, she reflected on the series, which turned 25 this year.

“I was just 18 when we started, and I really appreciated the writing because I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman. And I felt like [creator Kevin Williamson] had this way of putting words to those feelings, she said, continuing:

“So for me, playing that role, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what that means. Oh, I get that.’ I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience.”

Katie Holmes promotes her new movie Rare Objects

Holmes revealed that her upcoming film was seven years in the making in an Instagram post with Michael Fitzgerald, who she collaborated with on the project.

The actor shared another photo, posing with the cast of the movie.

Rare Objects is Holmes’s third directorial movie, and it is an indie flick that she co-wrote based on the 2016 Kathleen Tessaro novel of the same name.

It will be released in select theaters and on-demand on April 14.

The plot follows a young woman, Benita, who gets a job in a Manhattan antiques store to help aid in her recovery after a traumatic event.

Holmes plays a socialite who forges a bond with Benita following their stay at a mental health facility.