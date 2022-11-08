Katie Holmes stuns at the 2018 American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Dennis Van Tine/starmaxinc.com

Katie Holmes looked incredible in a silver dress.

She wore the look at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Katie wore a fully bejeweled silver dress that hugged her amazing physique. The sleeveless dress also had fringe detailing at the bottom.

She paired it with nude-colored heels, a small clutch bag, and a silver chain bracelet.

The actress kept it simple with her hair slicked-back bun hairstyle, small silver earrings, and a natural makeup look.

From going sheer in thigh-highs to wearing black crop tops, Katie has shown her incredible fashion sense.

Katie Holmes wears a silver maxi dress and heels for the CFDA Fashion Awards. Pic credit: MEGA

Katie Holmes’ white dress

A few weeks ago, Katie attended a fashion show in Paris hosted by the popular designer brand Chloe, and she did so in style.

The Dawson’s Creek star wore a plunging white Chloe maxi dress with fringe detailing along the bottom.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She complemented the dress with a small clutch bag, black shoes and wore her hair down with a middle part.

Her natural makeup look was done by iconic celebrity hairstylist Hung Vanngo, who has also worked with Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss.

The Chloe show was a part of this year’s Paris Fashion Week, displaying the designer’s 2023 Spring and Summer collections.

Katie Holmes’ skincare routine

As someone who started her very successful acting career in the 90s, Katie has still maintained her clear skin.

She recently revealed the routine and products she regularly uses to keep her skin in check.

In an interview with Instyle, she said, “I’m basically always putting lotion on. I do all that Barbara Sturm stuff: hyaluronic, face brightening, face cream, skin cream. It’s so vain.”

She also shared her insight on living life to the fullest with no regrets. “I always wanted adventure, and I got it. And I’m still on one. In life you’re supposed to have joy, pain, loss, calm. We’re not supposed to say, “If I could go back, I would want everything joyful,” because it’s not going to happen. That’s life. Nobody gets off free, and you’re not supposed to. Because then you’re going to miss things.”

The actress has been candid about getting older and still embracing her beauty, no matter what the critics or the status quo say.

Katie frequently posts no-makeup pictures of herself on her Instagram. She turns 44 in mid-December.